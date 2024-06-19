EastEnders tonight: the net closes in on one GUILTY Walford resident!

*This article contains spoilers for tonight's (Wednesday, June 19) episode of EastEnders on BBC iPlayer and is yet to air on TV*

EastEnders tonight airs a twist in one story that will have fans crossing their fingers and hoping for justice!

Yolande Trueman, who's been stoic as she deals with the aftermath of her sexual assault by Pastor Clayton, finally takes a massive step to move forward.

But will she get the result she's hoping for?

Denise wants to know what's going on (Image credit: BBC)

It's the day of Jordan's Christening and Yolande knows it's going to be tough. With Levi having gone away - who knows where - she's convinced he didn't report Pastor Clayton after all.

And knowing Pastor Clayton will be conducting the baptism himself, Yolande is nervous.

But as the big day dawns, she's readying herself to hold her head high and carry on as normal.

She almost does it. Almost!

Pastor Clayton has a sinister word with Yolande (Image credit: BBC)

The first wobble comes as she takes a moment outside with Denise before the ceremony begins. D is no fool and she's spotted something's up with Yolande and the pastor.

"It's like you can barely even look at him," she says. "Has something happened between the two of you?"

And then she adds: "It seems like he's got some sort of spell over you."

But the pair are interrupted by the pastor who gets Yolande on her own to warn her not to say anything she'll regret.

It's Bernie who gets Yolande thinking though, when she comments that Yolande always speaks up.

Yolande snaps when the pastor touches her (Image credit: BBC)

Things get worse after the baptism when the family are gathering for photographs. Pastor Clayton rests his hand on Yolande's back and she - quietly, and pretty politely considering - tells him to stop.

"You disgust me," she hisses. "You're not fit to speak the word of God."

And then she leaves, much to the bewilderment of her family.

So where does Yolande go? To the police station!

She marches up to the counter and says she needs to speak to someone.

"I need to report a sexual assault," she says. "My sexual assault."

Will Yolande's bravery pay off or will the pastor be able to charm his way out of this one?

EastEnders airs tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One. Check our TV Guide for more information.