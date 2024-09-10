EastEnders tonight: Watts v Watts as Sharon takes on Chrissie!

*This article contains spoilers for tonight's (Tuesday, September10) episode of EastEnders on BBC iPlayer and is yet to air on TV*

There's a dramatic prison showdown in EastEnders tonight as Chrissie Watts threatens former stepdaughter Sharon.

She's determined to prove she's top dog, but will Sharon roll over and let Chrissie win?

Not blooming likely!

Sharon's in danger! (Image credit: BBC)

Chrissie may have offered Sharon an olive branch but it's clear that she really didn't mean it! Instead she had a word with her minions, telling them to make poor Shaz's life a misery.

So in today's episode, Chrissie's hangers-on start on Sharon over breakfast. Chrissie's not keen, though, on their technique and tells them to wait for a better moment.

And that moment comes as Sharon's left alone in the laundry. When Dor heads off for a cigarette, Chrissie's mates come strolling in with a 'shank' - a homemade weapon - ready to give Sharon "a prison facelift".

When Sharon begs for mercy, one of the women calls her 'princess' making her suspect that Chrissie could be behind the attack. After all, 'princess' was Den's nickname for his daughter.

Luckily for Shaz, a warden interrupts the confrontation. And Chrissie's annoyed when her mates tell her they're not going to do her dirty work for her.

"If you want her shanked, do it yourself," one says.

Later, Sharon takes on Chrissie herself, calling her "scheming" and "manipulative" and taking back the forgiveness she offered.

YAY! Looks like there's a new queen in Walford nick.

While the guards are distracted, Chrissie drags Sharon off (Image credit: BBC)

But not for long. Because Chrissie hasn't been behind bars for all this time without learning a thing or two about how to come out on top.

Soon there's a search of Sharon's cell, quickly followed by a fight in the corridor, and with all those distractions, Chrissie is able to jab her weapon into Sharon's ribs and drag her off.

"What makes you think I want your forgiveness?" she asks. "You were the one who put me in here in the first place."

Chrissie goes on to say she was going to "rise above it" but now Sharon's annoyed her.

"And you know me," she says. "I never forget a grudge."

That's when she comes towards Sharon with the weapon, as Sharon looks terrified.

"So I reckon the only thing that's going to make me feel better is to make you pay," Chrissie says.

But has she bitten off more than she can chew?

Sharon Watts is many things but she is definitely no pushover - and she's not about to let the woman who killed her dad get one over on her.

At least we hope not!

Will Chrissie come out on top? (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders airs tonight at 7.30pm on BBC One. Check our TV Guide for more information.