‘EastEnders’ viewers terrified for Tommy Moon’s future after horror fall

Tommy has found his life in danger after getting caught up in a terrifying fire.

EastEnders fans have been worried about Tommy Moon’s (Sonny Kendall) fate after watching him fall from a window during a shocking blaze at the Mitchell house on last night’s episode (Monday 13 September).

After Janine’s (Charlie Brooks) daughter Scarlett (Tabitha Byron) was reported missing, Kat (Jessie Wallace) and Janine rushed to find her, only for Janine to discover that she’d been hiding with her half-brother, Tommy, at his home.

Determined to get her back, Janine chased the two upstairs, despite Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) lying unconscious on the floor after being hit by Shirley Carter (Linda Henry).

The fire left Albert Square in chaos. (Image credit: BBC)

Once Janine found them in Tommy’s room and tried to take Scarlett, Tommy locked them, including himself, in the room stopping Janine from escaping with Scarlett and threw the keys in between the floorboards.

However, they were clueless to the flames getting bigger downstairs in the kitchen, caused by Janine accidentally throwing Scarlett’s cardigan onto the stove while she tried to catch her.

Soon, the fire alarm began blaring and smoke started to fill up the room. The trio managed to escape the room and as they made their way downstairs, Scarlett accidentally let go of a terrified Tommy’s hand, who ran back upstairs.

Scarlett begged Janine to go back and save him, and once Scarlett was safely out of the house, Janine went back up to rescue him.

She soon realised it was too dangerous to go back downstairs and that the only way out would be through the window.

Janine managed to hold Tommy as he dangled out of the window until a fire engine arrived. However, before the firemen could reach the house, a huge explosion happened, forcing Tommy to lose his grip and fall to the ground.

Janine helped save Tommy's life. (Image credit: BBC)

Oblivious to the tragedy that just happened, Kat soon turns up to the carnage, panicking and looking for Tommy. She runs to the ambulance in tears, wailing “Tommy! No!”

Kat then turns to Janine who she accuses of harming him, saying, “What did you do to him?!”

“I’m the one that saved him,” Janine replied. A heartbroken Kat then looked at Tommy lying unconscious in the ambulance.

EastEnders viewers took to Twitter to express their worries for youngster Tommy and were concerned about what could happen to him…

Poor Tommy 😭 #EastEndersSeptember 14, 2021 See more

Yes I want Janine to carry on to get to know Tommy and it would be nice for Kat to get on with Janine too. However should Tommy die though that would be a completely different story I hope that he dosnt though as he's got a bright future ahead of him #EastEnders ❤️😭💔September 13, 2021 See more

Oh god I hope Tommy don’t die #EastEndersSeptember 13, 2021 See more

No :( Kat can't lose Tommy:( #EastendersSeptember 13, 2021 See more

Noooooo!!! Not Tommy!! Why didn’t someone go over to catch him. #EastEndersSeptember 13, 2021 See more

Hopefully Tommy will be OK 👍 #EastEndersSeptember 13, 2021 See more

what an episode of EastEnders i hope they don't kill Tommy off though #EastEnders @bbceastendersSeptember 13, 2021 See more

Great episode. A really great episode.Please let Tommy survive. I am glad Janine is back. #EastEndersSeptember 13, 2021 See more

In the next episode, Jean is questioned about the weed found in her garage and things are on the rocks for Martin and Ruby as he discovers that Ruby is somehow involved. Shirley admits to hitting Phil to Mick, and Rainie’s suspicions rise regarding Linda’s baby.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 tonight at 7:30pm- see our TV Guide for full listings.