EastEnders viewers threaten to 'RIOT' over Whitney's exit storyline!

EastEnders took a trip away from Albert Square yesterday as viewers followed pregnant Whitney Dean to stay with her stepmum Bianca Jackson in Milton Keynes.

Whit and boyfriend Zack wanted to get away from Walford so they could enjoy Whitney's pregnancy.

But their time in Milton Keynes wasn't relaxing. Whit soon became worried about a local girl who was being neglected and badly treated by her addict mum.

The girl - whose name was Britney - was deaf and it soon became obvious she wasn't going to school.

Of course Whitney got involved, speaking to the headteacher, who told her there was nothing that could be done, and having a barney with Britney's mum.

But as the episode ended, it was Whitney who was in trouble. She was hit by a speeding car, thrown into the air and ended up unconscious on the ground.

Will she lose her precious baby?

Surely there's not more heartbreak in store for Ms Dean?

Either way, the fans were FUMING about the dramatic episode, begging the EastEnders bosses not to heap more misery on poor Whitney's shoulders.

After all, she's been through a LOT since she arrived in Albert Square. She was groomed and raped by paedophile Tony King. She suffered sexual exploitation. She was stalked by Tony's son Leo and ended up killing him. She's been jilted at the altar and had one marriage break up. She's lost two babies... it's a long list of woes!

So it's not surprising the fans weren't happy about this latest drama. Especially as we know that Shona McGarty, who plays tortured Whitney, is leaving EastEnders soon, so this could be leading up to her alter-ego's exit.

"I swear if Whitney doesn't get a happy ending after absolutely everything she's been through since the very beginning, I'm gonna riot," said one disgruntled viewer.

I swear if Whitney doesn’t get a happy ending after absolutely everything she’s been through since the very beginning, I’m gonna riot because she’s one of the characters who deserves a happy ending more than anyone else😒#EastEnders pic.twitter.com/J19r2hFOcJMarch 4, 2024 See more

Another fan addressed the EastEnders producers directly, saying: "We are tired of you giving Whitney a hard time!" And adding: "My blood is boiling!"

EE producers!!! we are tired!!! We are tired of you giving Whitney a hard time!!! My blood is boiling!!!!!! #eastendersMarch 4, 2024 See more

"EastEnders have made my head so hot," complained another.

And another viewer pointed out: "The girl's been through it all."

Guys I’ve said if they give our Whitney another heavy story line I’m going to go crazy … today #Eastenders have made my head so hot 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/jGk2cCOOxyMarch 4, 2024 See more

the writers of #EastEnders should meet me outside and tell why tf they won’t leave Whitney aloneMarch 4, 2024 See more

Why the EE producers keep doing Whitney like that. The girl’s been through it all. Literally #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/bVP7BWnwbtMarch 4, 2024 See more

