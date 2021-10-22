'EastEnders' viewers want more scenes between WHICH characters?

Kim Fox (played by Tameka Empson) is out to get Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) on EastEnders.



After Friday night's episode of the BBC soap, Kim now suspects Phil had something to do with the disappearance and murder of her husband Vincent Hubbard (who was played by present Hollyoaks star Richard Blackwood) in 2018.



Kim's sister Denise (Diane Parish) already knows the terrible truth but has been keeping it a secret.



But this mega blast-from-the-past storyline means it's the first time that characters Kim and Phil have shared any screentime in ages.



And viewers want to see more!



Many have taken to Twitter to share their excitement at seeing Kim closing in on guilty Phil during this week's episodes of EastEnders.



But they are all puzzled as to WHY we don't see more scenes between EastEnders stars Tameka Empson and Steve McFadden:

Another viewer reckons the tension between Kim and Phil could lead to an EPIC showdown this Christmas, if Kim can prove that Phil was behind Vincent's murder...

There is definitely BIG drama to come next week on EastEnders.



After Kim's visit to the police with Howie, the former security guard who found Vincent's wallet at a scrapyard , Phil fears the repercussions of his past actions could come back to haunt him...

Will Kim discover the TERRIBLE secret her sister Denise has been keeping from her on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

"Somebody has to be held accountable for her husband’s death and Kim is so determined to get that," explains Tameka Empson who plays Kim. "In her heart of hearts Vincent was always going to come back.



"Now she knows that’s not the case. She's looking ahead to times like Christmas where it’s about family and she loves that time of year. It will be hard for her and she is going to be hurt for a long time. You will see Kim reach her final tether and lines will be crossed, stay tuned to watch!"

EastEnders continues next Monday 25 October at 8:05pm on BBC One.