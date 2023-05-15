EastEnders welcomes WILD new resident set to ruffle some feathers — literally!

A colourful character will ruffle some feathers with their arrival.

A new EastEnders character is set to call Walford their new home as wild resident Jasper Parrott arrives in the Square.

But you won't be seeing this EastEnders newcomer having a pint at the Vic anytime soon as Jasper Parrott is in fact Rocky Cotton's (Brian Conley) pet parrot.

Jasper — who is named after comedian Jasper Carrott — is joining the soap as Rocky enters a custody battle with his estranged wife Jo (Vicki Michelle) in a desperate bid to get back his beloved bird.

Rocky is set to tie the knot with Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth), but while she was planning their dream wedding, Rocky was harbouring a dark secret — he was already married.

He finally confessed the truth to his bride-to-be, but chaos came knocking at Kathy's door when Rocky's long-lost wife Jo unexpectedly showed up.

Jasper Parrott is Rocky Cotton's pet parrot. (Image credit: BBC)

Luckily for Rocky, Kathy decided to forgive him for everything and go through with marrying the car salesman.

After an abundance of sassy one-liners and slanging matches with Kathy and Rocky, Jo refused to sign the divorce papers, despite Rocky's pleas.

And it seemed that she kept her promise as she gave back the unsigned documents to a clueless Rocky, who believed that she had signed them.

But now there seem to be more issues that arise from his previous marriage as Rocky fights to win custody of his pet Jasper Parrott.

The arrival of Jasper has already ruffled a few of his co-stars' feathers with his foul-mouthed language in between takes.

Jo Cotton is Rocky's secret wife. (Image credit: BBC)

According to The Sun, the EastEnders cast has been "in stitches" at the parrot's colourful language while trying to film scenes.

An insider apparently told The Sun (opens in new tab): “This parrot loves Brian. It’s been hilarious to watch them between takes.

“The bird has only just started filming, but on its first day on set it went off script with some colourful language which definitely could not be aired before the watershed.

“It spent much of the take telling Brian he was a ******. Of course, these animal actors are consummate professionals, so it swiftly got back to work with its beak shut — but everyone was in stitches.”

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.