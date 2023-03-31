EastEnders fans want Jo Cotton as a permanent cast member for THIS reason

EastEnders fans are calling for Jo Cotton (Vicki Michelle) to become a permanent fixture on the soap after her explosive entrance during last night's episode (Thursday, March 30).

Recently in EastEnders, Rocky Cotton (Brian Conley) dropped the bombshell to fiancé Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) that he was already married as the pair prepared to tie the knot.

However, chaos came knocking in the form of Rocky's long-lost wife Jo, who unexpectedly showed up at Kathy's door in last night's episode.

Jo was horrified when Rocky demanded that she sign the divorce papers before Kathy ordered Rocky to pack his bags and leave her house.

But it wasn't long before Jo invited herself in for a drink and helped herself to a glass of wine.

Jo was swigging on Kathy Beale's wine. (Image credit: BBC)

"Looks like your taste in wine ain't much better than your taste in men," Jo said to Kathy.

As a helpless Rocky begged Kathy to let him stay, Jo couldn't help but add more fuel to the fire.

She harshly remarked: "I've heard there's a nice spot under the railway arches. With a bit of luck, you'll get hit by a train."

When Rocky left, Jo wasted no time in making herself at home, as she kicked off her heels, used Kathy's toilet and snooped around her house!

Shortly after, Jo started insulting Kathy, before the women had an intense slanging match, which ended with Kathy throwing Jo's belongings in the gutter and kicking her out of her house.

"Get outta my house!" Kathy threw Jo out of her house after an intense confrontation. (Image credit: BBC)

While Jo drank alone at the Vic, Kathy decided to forgive Rocky for his lies and go through with marrying the car salesman.

So when they decided to celebrate the occasion with drinks at the Vic, Jo once again sauntered over for a fiery confrontation with the couple.

"Didn't take you long. Like I said, mug," Jo told Kathy.

Jo threatened to take Rocky to court over his treatment towards her, warning him that she was going to take all his money.

However, Rocky wasn't bothered by his wife's threats as he handed over the divorce papers, telling her that she could have half of everything he owns — which was nothing.

Jo walked out with a smug smirk on her face. We have a feeling she might be back... (Image credit: BBC)

Rocky proudly confessed that he had no money and that the house he shared with Kathy was in fact owned by his wife-to-be.

Jo vowed to not sign the divorce papers and it seems that she went through with her promise as she gave back the unsigned documents to Rocky.

"You're welcome to him," Jo remarked, as a clueless Rocky said: "Here's to never having to see your face again."

Jo then left the Vic with a smirk on her face — we have a feeling that this might not be the last we see of her.

EastEnders fans loved Jo and begged for her to become a permanent member of the cast because of her sassy one-liners...

Can we PLEASE have Jo Cotton back as a regular! The one liners were the best never stopped laughing 😂Kathy vs Jo one hander get it written asap.#EastEndersMarch 30, 2023 See more

LOVE jo cotton! @vickimichelle become a regular!! #eastendersMarch 30, 2023 See more

I love Jo Cotton already, can she become a regular please! That was a great scene with Kathy, classic #EastEnders! 👏March 30, 2023 See more

#EastEnders @vickimichelle needs to be in EastEnders full time. Absolutely brilliant from Vicki as Jo pic.twitter.com/PhUoO4JZpTMarch 30, 2023 See more

Make Jo Cotton a full time character please #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/P18oRcPFd5March 30, 2023 See more

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.