EastEnders sees arrival of forgotten Mitchell character after SHOCK DEATH rocks the family

EastEnders is set to welcome a new Mitchell in the New Year.

Another Mitchell is heading to EastEnders in the New Year as legendary actor Alan Ford takes on the role of Steve Mitchell, Billy Mitchell's (Perry Fenwick) estranged dad.

Billy grew up in care from the age of ten after Stevie took sole custody of his brother Charlie and the pair last saw each other off-screen over twenty five years ago.

Stevie will arrive in Walford as the Mitchells say goodbye to their beloved Aunt Sal (Anna Karen), but it soon becomes clear that his attendance is not welcome at her funeral.

Alan has an impressive career spanning over five decades, and is known for his iconic roles in blockbuster gangster movies Snatch, Riot Club and Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels to name just a few.

Alan said of joining EastEnders: “I feel highly delighted to be playing a character close to my own age in this extremely popular television drama series.”

Alan Ford as Stevie Mitchell in EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

Chris Clenshaw, Executive Producer added: “It’s an honour to welcome the immensely talented Alan Ford to the cast of EastEnders as he takes on the role of Stevie Mitchell.

"Whilst Billy has been a stalwart in the show for over 25 years, viewers know very little about his complicated childhood and the events that led him to grow up in care. Alan arrives in Walford as the Mitchell family prepare to say goodbye to their beloved Aunt Sal but it soon becomes apparent that he is not welcome in the family fold.”

Stevie isn't welcome in the Mitchell family unit. (Image credit: BBC)

The Hollywood actor was spotted filming the funeral scenes with the cast back in November.

Steve McFadden, Kim Medcalf and Max Bowden, who play Phil, Sam and Ben Mitchell were pictured in black attire for the emotional occasion, as well as Jamie Borthwick (Jay Brown), Shane Richie (Alfie Moon) and Frankie Day (Ricky Jr).

Alan previously appeared in the soap in 1986 as conman Sam Sangers, who tried to con Debbie Wilkins (Shirley Cheriton) out of her late boyfriend Andy's belongings, until Pauline Fowler (Wendy Richard) sent him away.

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.