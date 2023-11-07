Emmerdale reveals two TV LEGENDS set to appear in Christmas episode

Two TV stars will appear in a Christmas Emmerdale episode.

Emmerdale has announced two very special guests who will appear in a Christmas episode this year.

Legendary ice dancers Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, are due to star in an upcoming Christmas episode of Emmerdale.

Filming has taken place at a location in Leeds and the Olympic skating champions have reunited on ice to help a much-loved Emmerdale character with a festive marriage proposal.

Christopher Dean said: “It is amazing being here. We have jumped from watching Emmerdale on TV to being in a scene. From the screen to the scene. I’m loving it.”

Jayne Torvill added: “I can’t wait to watch the episode that we are going to be in. It will be surreal sitting at home watching it.”

Emmerdale Producer, Laura Shaw, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean as our very special guests to Emmerdale. Torvill and Dean certainly promise to bring the Christmas magic sparkle to the show. “

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will star in Emmerdale this Christmas. (Image credit: ITV)

Jayne and Christopher are set to take their place on the judging panel once again for Dancing on Ice 2024, with Emmerdale star Roxy Shahidi (Leyla Harding) braving the ice for next year's competition.

She will be following in the footsteps of her co-star Matthew Wolfenden, who plays her ex-boyfriend David Metcalfe and her on-screen son Joe-Warren Plant (Jacob Gallagher).

The pair competed in the show in 2012 and 2021 respectively, with Matthew winning the competition. However, Joe had to withdraw from the series due to Covid.

Announcing the news on Steph's Packed Lunch, Roxy said: "I’m an actor hiding behind a character that's where I'm most comfortable. Being yourself out there on the ice with no character to hide behind is really scary for me. I’d say that’s the scariest element for me."

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV1, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITVX.