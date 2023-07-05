Coronation Street legend Barbara Knox getting TV special for milestone birthday

Coronation Street icon Barbara Knox is getting a one-off documentary in honour of her 90th birthday, ITV has confirmed.

Barbara Knox is best known for her role as Rita Tanner, first joining the Cobbles in 1964 and playing the character for over half a century. As a result, she's become the soap's longest-serving actress.

She has won numerous awards for her role as Rita Tanner including the TV Times Award for Best Actress in 1989 and the British Soap Award for Lifetime Achievement in 2004.

Now, a dedicated documentary will explore her life and career, where she'll join Bradley Walsh as she looks back on the highlights from her work on Corrie and beyond.

Speaking about the project, Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning at ITV, said: "It’s easy to throw the words ‘legend’ and ‘icon’ around, but Barbara Knox really does embody both of those terms. It’s a privilege to tell the story of one of British television’s most enduring stars as she celebrates a very special birthday."

ITV has teased that "Barbara will also share her most treasured memories from the role which has made her famous across the world, revisiting the site of the infamous Tram accident in 1989 and reflecting on the moment she was awarded an MBE in 2010."

Meanwhile, the documentary will also feature candid interviews with a number of Barbara’s co-stars past and present who will be sharing fond memories of their time working with the actress on the beloved ITV soap.

Barbara Knox has played Rita Tanner in Coronation Street since 1964. (Image credit: ITV)

ITV has also added that Barbara is "notoriously private and guarded about her life away from set". The documentary will feature never seen before photos of the star's childhood, and she'll be sharing memories with Bradley for the first time.

Transmission details have not yet been confirmed but Barbara Knox celebrates her 90th birthday on Saturday, September 30 so it is likely to air around about this time. We will keep you updated when we have more information.

Outside of her notable Coronation Street work, Barbara Knox has appeared in programmes such as Never Mind the Quality, Feel the Width, George and the Dragon and A Family at War.

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITVX.