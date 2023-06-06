Emily in Paris season 4 gets unhappy update

Ah, zut alors! It looks like fans might have to wait a little longer to find out what happens next for Emily after the explosive revelations in the finale of Emily in Paris season 3 . Production on Emily in Paris season 4 was expected to begin in late summer to early fall 2023, but now production is being pushed back two months and delay the new season's arrival.

The third season of the popular Netflix series debuted in late December 2022, giving fans something fun to binge over the holidays. When the season ended with a bit of a cliffhanger, fans were left wondering when Emily in Paris season 4 would debut.

Variety reports that production on the series was impacted by the ongoing writers' strike. In May, star Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu commented that things were still being worked out. "We're waiting for it to be resolved. We'll see how it settles," she said.

Though the Writer's Guild of America strike pertains to US writers, it's having an impact around the world as streaming services like Netflix order content to be produced outside the US. Emily in Paris features screenwriters who are WGA members, which means the production is on hold for the duration of the strike. Initial reports are that production will be pushed back two months, but the delay could be even longer depending on how long the writer's strike lasts.

Emily in Paris is the story of a marketing executive, Emily (Lily Collins) who is sent to Paris on behalf of her company. Her dream job quickly turns into something much more complicated as she navigates the complexities of being an American fish out of water, but Emily is determined to make the best of it. At the end of the third season, Emily's future in Paris is at a crossroads and fans have been eager to learn what happens next.

The series, which quickly became a hit for Netflix, stars Collins, Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Kate Walsh, Camille Razat, Lucas Bravo, Lucien Laviscount, Bruno Gouery and Samuel Arnold.

As we await word on Emily in Paris season 4, now is a great time to catch up on the first three seasons of the series on Netflix.