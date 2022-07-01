Emmerdale fans applaud Nicola Wheeler’s ‘outstanding’ performance in heartbreaking scenes

Emmerdale viewers praised Nicola Wheeler’s ‘superb’ acting during last night’s episode (Thursday, June 30) after her character, Nicola King, had a traumatic breakdown.

Recently in Emmerdale, Nicola has been reeling from the trauma of being attacked by a group of teenage girls.

Nicola was brutally beaten and mugged by a group of girls when she decided to go home early from a night out with Bernice Blackstock (Samantha Giles) and Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy).

Now in the aftermath of the attack, Nicola’s grief has escalated as she’s terrified to be left on her own and go outside.

Last night’s episode saw Nicola’s young son Carl run outside after she made him stay home from school so she wasn't alone.

Nicola desperately called for Carl to come back and was too terrified to go outside as memories of the attack came flooding back.

Nicola tried to hide her terror from Carl who she kept home from school. (Image credit: ITV)

A petrified Nicola managed to retrieve him and frantically ran back inside. However, things took a turn for the worse when she heard girls laughing outside.

Convinced that her attackers had returned and now even more traumatised, Nicola demanded that Dotty and Carl go upstairs.

She became engulfed by a huge panic attack and armed herself with a weapon as she prepared herself for the fight of her life.

Terrified, Nicola opened the door and hit Laurel over the head and sobbed as she barricaded herself in the house.

A worried Laurel and Bernice showed up to offer their support and tried to convince her to open the door.

With no hopes of Nicola letting them in, Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) broke down the door and the pair rushed in to see Nicola shaking and having a breakdown on the floor.

Nicola was wracked with fear as she had a panic attack. (Image credit: ITV)

She wept as Bernice reassured her, but was hesitant to talk when they begged her to share her feelings.

Soon enough, she couldn’t bottle up her grief anymore and she said: “Ever since the attack I’ve not been right. Waking up in hospital after what that girl did to me was… I can’t make any sense of it. And I’m terrified, all of the time.”

Laurel and Bernice comforted her as Nicola finally revealed how she was truly feeling.

“I’ve never felt this scared in all my life. I just have to think about going outside and I’m physically shaking with sheer panic. I feel like a prisoner in my own home, like I’m under attack the whole time, but then I’m terrified of being left here by myself,” she cried.

Now that she’s finally shared her feelings with her loved ones, will she seek the help she really needs before it’s too late?

Fans took to social media to commend Nicola’s brilliant performance as the emotional scenes unfolded…

Outstanding performance from @nicola_wheeler in tonight's @emmerdale 💔👏 #EmmerdaleJune 30, 2022 See more

#emmerdale superb acting from Nicola suffering panic attckJune 30, 2022 See more

@nicola_wheeler has been fantastic tonight 👏🏽👏🏽 #EmmerdaleJune 30, 2022 See more

Awww just seen a bit of #Emmerdale and got a bit of a lump in my throat watching Nicola. I've seen so many people in real terror over the years and Nic Weavers portrayal was spot on, brilliantly acted. 👏June 30, 2022 See more

WOW!!!!! Such a powerful scene from @nicola_wheeler 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 #Emmerdale 💔💔💔😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭July 1, 2022 See more

@nicola_wheeler has been absolutely incredible these last couple of weeks 👏🏼. Great to see a serious side to her character 👌🏼 #emmerdaleJuly 1, 2022 See more

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7:30pm on ITV.