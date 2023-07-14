Emmerdale fans baffled by HUGE blunder as Clemmie vanishes

Emmerdale fans were confused by a huge mistake as Clemmie Reed (Mabel Addison) went missing during last night's episode (Thursday, July 13).

Clemmie was left devastated after Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) let slip that her adoptive parents Dawn (Olivia Bromley) and Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle) were expecting a baby.

Dawn and Billy were eager to give Clemmie an amazing birthday as they knew how much she was missing her late mum and wanted to spoil her.

However, the celebrations ended in disaster when an already upset Clemmie overheard the news that Dawn was pregnant. Terrified that a new baby would mean she would be forced out of the family unit, Clemmie violently lashed out and pushed a chair into Dawn's stomach.

As Dawn and Billy went to the hospital to get the baby checked out, a distraught Clemmie packed a bag and ran away from home.

A reeling Clemmie vanished after discovering that her adoptive parents, Dawn and Billy, were having a baby. (Image credit: ITV)

The next morning, Dawn and Billy were horrified when they realised she had disappeared and called the police. Dawn was also terrified that social services might take Clemmie away due to what happened in the past.

Soon enough, the police showed up and the whole village rallied around to help look for the youngster too.

While everyone searched the village, nanny Nicky Milligan (Lewis Cope) was curious to know what was going on, but as he was about to speak to the police, a little voice called out his name.

He instantly spotted Clemmie sitting on a bench in his garden and rushed over to check if she was okay.

Noticing how scared she was, Nicky took her in for some food and drink and had a heart-to-heart with her to calm her down.

Nicky Milligan found Clemmie sitting on a bench outside his home. (Image credit: ITV)

Nicky then called Dawn and Billy, who rushed over and were over the moon to be reunited with Clemmie.

However, baffled fans noticed a huge blunder and questioned why nobody could find Clemmie when she was sitting in plain sight very close to where the police were searching...

They didn’t search the village well enough to see Clemmie actually sitting on a bench 🤦‍♀️ #EmmerdaleJuly 13, 2023 See more

Clemmie just sitting there on a bench “We’ve looked everywhere we can’t find her” #Emmerdale pic.twitter.com/ftzxe0OiUiJuly 13, 2023 See more

Everyone forgiving Nicky for supposedly finding Clemmie? When clearly she was sitting in the yard waiting for him and now he’s the hero! This storyline is pointless #EmmerdaleJuly 13, 2023 See more

So the whole police force is out, the whole village is out & Nicky takes a few steps outside & finds her & gets her to his house with no one seeing them! #EmmerdaleJuly 13, 2023 See more

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7:30pm on ITV1.