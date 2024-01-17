Emmerdale fans beg iconic couple to break up after Paddy's VILE behaviour

Emmerdale fans were furious with Paddy Kirk's (Dominic Brunt) horrible behaviour towards his girlfriend Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) during last night's episode (Tuesday, January 16).

Mandy arrived at the vets social wearing an extravagant safety pin dress. But as Paddy was taken aback by her outfit, arrogant managing director Jules butted in and made a rude comment about her dress.

However, things went from bad to worse when Paddy refused to introduce Mandy as his girlfriend after Jules asked him where his wife was, believing that he was still with his ex Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter).

Mandy was hurt that Paddy didn't set him right and he told her that he didn't want to give Jules "any more ammunition."

Later on, Paddy opened up to Mandy about his insecurities around Jules and decided to support him at the event despite her upset.

Mandy was wrongly blamed for pouring a drink over horrible managing director Jules at the veterinary event. (Image credit: ITV)

Mandy overheard Jules harshly criticising his PA Ella Forster (Paula Lane) and she went over to reassure her.

However, Jules continued to skate on thin ice when he kept calling Mandy Liz and continued to make digs at her. Ella stepped in to defend Mandy and called him a "whinging scrotum" before furiously pouring a drink over his head.

Paddy returned to the group after going to the toilet and mistakenly blamed Mandy for the incident.

As Mandy tried to tell him that it was Ella, Paddy shouted in front of everyone: "Save it! I don't want to hear it. Do you always have to kick off like an old washerwoman?" and a devastated Mandy ran out of the event.

Ella soon admitted to Paddy that it was her who was responsible for everything and Paddy rushed after Mandy. He apologised, but Mandy refused to forgive him and said that he would never have treated Chas like this, before demanding that he leave.

Disgusted fans slammed Paddy's horrible treatment towards Mandy and begged her to dump him...

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7:30pm on ITV1.