'Emmerdale' fans beside themselves after THIS huge change is aired during Liv and Aaron scenes

The two Thursday night episodes saw Liv (Isobel Steele) continuing to struggle in her battle with alcohol, this time going on a bender following her inappropriate advances on Jacob.

Earlier in the week Liv had got drunk and made a pass at her friend, which was made all the worse due to the fact he is still grieving for his late on/off girlfriend, Leanna.

Last night's episodes saw Liv sober up long enough to realise that what she had done was wrong, with the realisation that she also had nowhere to live also dawning on her after big brother Aaron had reached the end of his tether and threw her out of the house.

But, despite Liv's apologies, David and Jacob asked her to leave the shop... only for her to swipe two bottles of booze on the way out.

Taking the vodka to Leanna's grave, Liv got stuck into the alcohol and soon passed out and began vomiting, leaving fans panicking that she was about to choke to death on her own sick.

Liv almost died after drinking too much vodka and passing out. (Image credit: ITV)

Thankfully Aaron's boyfriend, Ben, managed to find Liv before it was too late, and she was quickly rushed to hospital where she was given treatment.

The fact his sister almost died made Aaron forget their argument and visit Liv in hospital, where the pair made up and Liv finally admitted she needed help for her drinking.

Emmerdale fans were thrilled to see filming restrictions had been eased so that cast can hug again. (Image credit: ITV)

However, it wasn't just the emotional scenes that got viewers talking last night, it was also the fact that when they made up, Aaron and Liv managed to share a heart-felt hug - the first in more than a year due to social distancing in filming.

The fact the siblings were able to hug it out made the moment all the more believable, and fans were loving the change in filming...

@emmerdale oh wow I just cried at Aaron and Liv sharing a hug. Just the simplest act of human touch becoming a reality in TV land makes things more normal. Thank you xAugust 12, 2021 See more

That was a lovely scene between Aaron and Liv - and even lovelier that they were able to share a hug. Beautiful work by @DannyBMiller and @Isobel_steele 👏 #EmmerdaleAugust 12, 2021 See more

The story arc tonight between Aaron, Liv and Ben was so well-done. I haven’t got this emotional with @emmerdale in a really long time, and that overdued hug at the end made a huge difference. Bravo, everyone!@DannyBMiller @Isobel_steele @SiLennon #Livron #Bearon pic.twitter.com/NcWcR5sMrOAugust 12, 2021 See more

The best Aaron and Liv scene for ages with an actual hug too 👍 @emmerdale @DannyBMillerAugust 12, 2021 See more

It was so strange seeing Aaron take Liv's hand and then hug her...lovely but strange lol#emmerdale #Robron #roblivionAugust 13, 2021 See more

With Aaron vowing to stand by his sister's side as she battles her demons, could this be the turning point that Liv so desperately needs?

