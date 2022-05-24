Emmerdale fans brand Vanessa ‘too clingy’ after Suzy brutally dumps her

Emmerdale watchers weren't happy with how strongly Vanessa Woodfield came on to Suzy Merton.

Emmerdale viewers were annoyed by Vanessa Woodfield’s (Michelle Hardwick) behaviour during last night’s episode (Monday, May 23) and complained that she was ‘too clingy’ after her new partner Suzy Merton (Martelle Edinborough) tried to end their brief relationship.

Last night’s Emmerdale episode saw Suzy reeling from her connection to Moira Dingle’s (Natalie J. Robb) late daughter Holly (Sophie Powles).

She made the grisly discovery that she used to take drugs with Holly and had a part to play in her death after asking Holly to buy drugs for her all those years ago. However, instead, Holly sadly used the money to buy heroin and overdosed.

In fear of her new partner Vanessa finding out, Suzy has been keeping her distance from her by cancelling their dates and lying.

Vanessa confronted Suzy about her recent behaviour and why she no longer wanted to use Moira’s barns as wedding venues anymore.

As she came under fire from Vanessa and came up with excuses, Suzy had eventually had enough of Vanessa’s pressure and shut her down.

“Just drop it, will ya? We’re not using Butler’s. End of,” she fumed before storming off.

Vanessa then turned to Suzy’s drug-taking friend Leyla Cavanagh (Roxy Shahidi) for information.

She gave in to Vanessa’s questions and made up that Holly had photographed the weddings Suzy had organised and that was why she was so upset.

Later on, Suzy was furious that Leyla had told Vanessa about the Holly issue, until Vanessa showed up wanting to talk to Suzy.

Suzy apologised for standing her up, but as Vanessa attempted to reconcile and was determined to make their relationship work, Suzy broke up with her.

“Oh, you don’t even know me, Vanessa. If you’re looking for someone to build your life with, then I’m not the right person,” she explained.

“I think you are. I thought you were serious about us too,” Vanessa said.

“Look, I think you’re amazing and I’ve loved every minute but I can’t do deeper than this. You deserve someone better than me. I’m really sorry,” Suzy revealed.

Vanessa was crushed by the news and it wasn’t long before Suzy was packing her car up to move away from the village, while Leyla was begging her not to leave.

Trying to convince her to stay, Vanessa soon stepped in, saying, “I’m sorry for coming on strong and frightening you off, but the truth is, I can’t help it. I am falling for you Suzy, big time. I think you’re amazing too. You’re smart and funny and I fancy the pants off you. I don’t wanna pin you down. I just want to be with you. And if that means taking things slow, then that’s fine by me. I’d rather that than lose you,” she gushed.

It seems that Vanessa’s words worked their magic as the pair ended up getting back together.

However, fans on social media thought Vanessa was coming on too strong, despite only being with Suzy for a short amount of time…

