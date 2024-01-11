Emmerdale fans can’t believe it as veteran character finds his perfect match!

Emmerdale fans found themselves rather distracted during what was supposed to be a serious scene in Thursday night’s episode.

The soap had lined up a big moment for Pollard and Rodney, as they finally spoke about Eric’s diagnosis with Parkinson’s Disease.

Rodney admitted that he had been avoiding talking to his pal about his news, as acknowledging Pollard’s illness would mean Rodney having to come to terms with the fact that the years were rapidly passing by for him too.

With Rodney the Peter Pan of Emmerdale, it took a lot for the OAP to make this admission, something Eric realised and the pair bonded.

Pollard helped Rodney open up (Image credit: ITV)

However, the tender scene didn’t leave viewers at home talking about the emotional script or the skilled acting of stars Patrick Mower (Rodney) and Chris Chittell (Pollard).

No, fans were all too busy being astonished at the fact that Rodney’s shirt was a perfect match for the wallpaper behind him!

Rodders is well known for his individual style, which it seems he honed while travelling with the fairground in his youth. But his patterned shirt blending with the wall behind him was a fashion faux pas as far as viewers were concerned.

Now you see him, not you don't! Rodney is perfectly camouflaged (Image credit: ITV)

“Did someone not check Rodney's shirt before they filmed that last cafe scene? He's blending in with the wallpaper,” declared one. While another added, “Why is Rodney wearing a shirt made from the wallpaper behind him?”

One joked, “Meanwhile, in Emmerdale, Patrick Mower is camouflaged as his own wallpaper.”

Did someone not check Rodney's shirt before they filmed that last cafe scene-he's blending in with the wallpaper! @Sir_Jeffers7 @penniless_poet @SpookTooSoon @sofaneilas @itzzzo_ #Emmerdale pic.twitter.com/9x6C1efjF5January 11, 2024 See more

Why is Rodney wearing a shirt made from the wallpaper behind him 🤔 #emmerdaleJanuary 11, 2024 See more

Meanwhile, in Emmerdale, Patrick Mower is camouflaged as his own wallpaper. pic.twitter.com/rL7nzMnPVdJanuary 11, 2024 See more

It's wall-to-wall Rodders! (Image credit: ITV)

However, style issues aside, viewers did agree that it was a cracking episode for Mr Blackstock.

Not only did he and Pollard get to share their big scene, but we also got a reminder of Rodders glory days, when his age-gap relationship with Kelly Windsor back in 2007 was mentioned by Jacob.

“Rodney has a storyline” one viewer joyously posted, while another joked, “Oh god Rodney! Don't remind us about you and Kelly!’

Rodney reminisced with Jacob about his younger days (Image credit: ITV)

Rodney has a storyline #emmerdale pic.twitter.com/v6sTrHOCP1January 11, 2024 See more

Oh god Rodney! Don't remind us about you and Kelly! @Sir_Jeffers7 @penniless_poet @SpookTooSoon @sofaneilas @itzzzo_ #Emmerdale pic.twitter.com/06mAFVpHDmJanuary 11, 2024 See more

All in all, the episode proved that there’s definitely life in this old dog yet – well, as long as he changes that shirt pretty sharpish!



Emmerdale screens on ITV1 on weekdays at 7.30pm, including an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

