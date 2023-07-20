Emmerdale fans convinced one popular character is hiding a dark secret!

Emmerdale fans have shared a "wild theory" about a popular village newcomer that seems both totally out there and completely plausible!

Is Gail really up to something dodgy?! (Image credit: ITV)

Viewers are convinced that Ryan's girlfriend Gail - who's been a real hit with Emmerdale fans - is "definitely dodgy".

And that's not all! They reckon she's somehow related to evil Faye, who's currently tormenting poor Mary.

What?!

Faye has been blackmailing poor Mary (Image credit: ITV)

In last night's episode, thrilled fans watched as Mary turned the tables on her blackmailer. She met with Faye as arranged to confirm she was withdrawing her statement against her ex, who'd fleeced her out of her life savings and then blackmailed her with an intimate photograph.

Mary told Faye the charges would be dropped, and Faye deleted the picture.

But Mary had a trick up her sleeve! She'd secretly recorded Faye talking about her nasty plot, and the police rocked up to arrest her!

Hooray!

Or so we thought.

Mary turned the tables on her blackmailer - or so she thought (Image credit: ITV)

Later, as Mary and Rhona were celebrating in the pub, the villagers' phones began to ping with messages.

The photo had been sent to EVERYONE in the village! Even Mary's granddaughter, April.

Devastated, Mary rushed out of the Woolpack.

Mary was devastated! (Image credit: ITV)

But viewers were quick to point out that Faye's phone would have been taken from her when she was arrested - so how could she send the photograph?

And sharp-eyed fans clocked that there was something odd about newcomer Gail just before the picture arrived.

Gail's won over viewers with her hapless attempts to be helpful in the kitchen and behind the bar at the Woolie.

But now everyone's wondering if she's really as nice as she seems!

Gail had a strange expression on her face as Mary told the story (Image credit: ITV)

Because as Mary recounted the story to Marlon and Suzy, Gail was sweeping up some broken glass. And when Mary insulted Faye, calling her "arrogant", Gail had an odd expression on her face.

She popped out to the back to get the family a bottle of bubbly, and that's when the villagers' phones started pinging as the message arrived.

Suspicious? The viewers definitely think so!

"Did Gail seem a bit odd in that scene?" one viewer said. "What if she's Faye's daughter?"

While another fan also shared the "wild theory" that Gail was the one to send out the picture.

"Def got #gail written all over it," another fan mused, while one viewer agreed that Gail is "definitely dodgy".

What do you think? Is the popular newcomer behind Mary's distress?



