Emmerdale fans delighted at “brilliant” scenes between former couple

Wednesday night’s episode of Emmerdale saw Charity make a big decision as she decided she would try and seek help for her PTSD.

Charity has been anxious and plagued by nightmares ever since she shot and killed gangster Harry Harris over Christmas. However, matters reached crisis point last week as Charity lashed out during a terrible nightmare – and accidentally stabbed her hubby Mack.

Moira feared Charity had done her worst (Image credit: ITV)

Although Mack seems to have made a full recovery, Charity became terrified she could hurt someone else and made the decision to distance herself from her family.

Mack has failed to get through to his wife that she needs expert help rather than locking herself away. However, Wednesday night’s episode saw someone else in Charity’s life finally get her to see reason.

Cain called out Charity (Image credit: ITV)

With a lifetime of history between them, it was Charity’s ex Cain who finally got through to her.

With Charity hiding away, Cain sneakily summoned the entire Dingle family to come and discuss the situation – and told Charity that if she wanted to avoid the impending family conference, she should come for a walk with him.

Once out in the countryside, the pair began their usual verbal sparring.

Over the years, Cain and Charity have at times been lovers, co-parents and sometimes each other’s biggest enemies, so they have a long history together.

The show used this to full advantage as the pair reminisced between barbs while Cain slowly worked on changing Charity’s mind about going for help.

Cain's tactics got through to Charity (Image credit: ITV)

Viewers of the show were delighted to see the pair’s rich history being deployed.

“If anyone could get through to her it was gonna be Cain,” said one viewer. While another added. “The fact Cain was able to get through to Charity in a single conversation.”

They also praised the performances of Jeff Hordley and Emma Atkins, who play the pair.

“Brilliant scenes tonight between Emma Atkins and Jeff Hordley – Cain and Charity have the best dynamic,” said one. Another added: “Two fabulous actors with amazing chemistry.”

While Charity has taken a big step, she’s still got a long journey ahead of her. Can she hold her family together while she gets the help she so desperately needs?

