Emmerdale fans have a LOT of questions as Caleb and Nicky's secret is revealed!

Emmerdale fans have been left baffled by last night's revelation that Caleb is Frank Tate's secret son.

And not only that - nanny Nicky is Caleb's son, making him Frank Tate's grandson!

Caleb and Nicky's real identities were revealed! (Image credit: ITV)

In last night's episode, we saw a mysterious character spying on Caleb as he spent the night with Leyla.

And the next day, as Leyla went to the village hall, the dark-clad man crept towards the door, only to be stopped in his tracks by Caleb.

When Caleb revealed the stalker's identity, it turned out to be Nicky!

And viewers were shocked when Nicky called Caleb, "Dad"!

It turned out that Caleb and Nicky were working together, and Nicky is definitely NOT into Gabby the way he's been making out.

But that wasn't the only twist in the tale.

Caleb is Nicky's dad (Image credit: ITV)

As the episode drew to a close, Caleb took Nicky to the village graveyard where he said his father was buried.

And there it was revealed that Caleb's dad was Kim Tate's ex-husband Frank Tate!

The shocking reveal left fans reeling as they tried to make sense of all the connections.

Back when Caleb first arrived in Emmerdale, he was very firmly in the Dingle camp. We saw the flashback introducing him as Faith's long-lost son, and when he came to the village it was because he wanted to get to know his siblings Cain and Chas.

And he won over the family by getting little Kyle out of prison.

But now he's a Tate?

Whaaaaaat?!

Cain's not Caleb's only brother! (Image credit: ITV)

If Caleb is Frank's son, then that means Caleb is also Noah and baby Thomas's uncle, and Nicky is their cousin.

As well as being related to Chas and Cain through Faith.

It's complicated, all right.

Not surprisingly, the viewers were BAFFLED by the revelation.

Did this mean that Frank Tate had a fling with Faith Dingle back in the 1970s?

Or did it mean that Caleb's not Faith's secret son after all?

So either Faith totally got with Frank Tate at some point or Caleb's NOT actually who he claims to be after all? But how does he know so much about the first meeting with Cain? Unless Faith's real lovechild is also involved somehow? Anyone else slightly confused? #Emmerdale 🤔April 6, 2023 See more

I don't get it. I am foxed with Emmerdale. How does being Frank Tate's son, fit in with being Cain's brother? 🤔🤔🤔#EmmerdaleApril 7, 2023 See more

I'm confused though... is Caleb actually Faith Dingle's son? That part isn't a lie... is it? #EmmerdaleApril 6, 2023 See more

#Emmerdale I'm so confused..can someone please explain. So Faith Dingle & Frank Tate got together??April 6, 2023 See more

Emmerdale bosses have since confirmed that Caleb is indeed both Frank AND Faith's son.

Which leaves fans desperate for another flashback to explain HOW this hook-up happened!

"There definitely needs to be a back story episode to this," said one confused fan.

There definitely needs to be a back story episode to this, like they did with Cain and FaithApril 7, 2023 See more

Will Ash, who plays Caleb, has promised that this is only the beginning of Caleb's story!

We're definitely looking forward to finding out what happens next and thankfully we don't have long to wait as there is an hour-long episode of Emmerdale tonight at 7pm on ITV.

Check our TV Guide for more information.