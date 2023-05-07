Emmerdale fans make THIS prediction about Tom King's identity

Emmerdale fans have cooked up a theory in light of the latest episode of the show (aired Friday 5th May, 2023) about Tom King's true identity.

Viewers of the show have taken to Twitter to make their predictions about why Thomas King has returned to the village - and the connection he might have to Nicky and Caleb Milligan.

Tom King recently returned to Emmerdale after a 10-year hiatus, looking very different to when he left the show back in 2013.

The character is now played by James Chase, a new addition to the show. In Friday night's episode, we saw Tom trying to rebuild his relationship with his aunt and uncle, when they were reunited for the first time in years.

'Could a twist be Caleb is married to Tom’s mum and Tom has returned to help his stepdad get Home Farm? Nicky could be Caleb’s son from another relationship,' wrote one fan on Twitter.

To which another fan replied, making another prediction, 'I hadn't thought of that! I thought Faye might be Gus's mother-in-law too.'

While another said, '#Emmerdale are Tom and Ally the same person then? Ally lying to Nicky about who he really is? They look so similar but idk.'

While another fan said, 'Waiting for the news Tom King is related to Caleb,Cain,Swirling etc etc.'

Will Tom King have some secret links to the rest of the Emmerdale cast? Tune in next week to find out more.

Emmerdale continues on ITV next week at 7.30pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub (opens in new tab).