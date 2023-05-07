Emmerdale fans make THIS prediction about Tom King's identity
Emmerdale viewers think that Tom King has a secret connection to these characters
Emmerdale fans have cooked up a theory in light of the latest episode of the show (aired Friday 5th May, 2023) about Tom King's true identity.
Viewers of the show have taken to Twitter to make their predictions about why Thomas King has returned to the village - and the connection he might have to Nicky and Caleb Milligan.
Tom King recently returned to Emmerdale after a 10-year hiatus, looking very different to when he left the show back in 2013.
The character is now played by James Chase, a new addition to the show. In Friday night's episode, we saw Tom trying to rebuild his relationship with his aunt and uncle, when they were reunited for the first time in years.
'Could a twist be Caleb is married to Tom’s mum and Tom has returned to help his stepdad get Home Farm? Nicky could be Caleb’s son from another relationship,' wrote one fan on Twitter.
Could a twist be Caleb is married to Tom’s mum and Tom has returned to help his stepdad get Home Farm? Nicky could be Caleb’s son from another relationship. #emmerdaleMay 4, 2023
To which another fan replied, making another prediction, 'I hadn't thought of that! I thought Faye might be Gus's mother-in-law too.'
While another said, '#Emmerdale are Tom and Ally the same person then? Ally lying to Nicky about who he really is? They look so similar but idk.'
#Emmerdale are Tom and Ally the same person then? Ally lying to Nicky about who he really is? They look so similar but idkApril 30, 2023
While another fan said, 'Waiting for the news Tom King is related to Caleb,Cain,Swirling etc etc.'
Waiting for the news Tom King is related to Caleb,Cain,Swirling etc etc 😂#EmmerdaleApril 28, 2023
Will Tom King have some secret links to the rest of the Emmerdale cast? Tune in next week to find out more.
Emmerdale continues on ITV next week at 7.30pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub (opens in new tab).
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine. After starting out working for a local paper in Yorkshire, her journalism career took her to Bristol where she hunted out stories for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant.
A big fan of adventure, Lauren is also a keen travel writer and loves sharing tips on where to find the best places to eat, drink, and be merry off the beaten track. Lauren has written a series of travel guides for London hotels and loves sharing her insights into a destination's cultural and culinary offerings. If you need a recommendation on any UK destination, she's more than happy to help. At the weekend, you'll usually find her hanging out with her pet cat (or anyone else's pet she can get her hands on), escaping to the countryside, or devouring a good book.