Emmerdale fans praise Cain's emotional scenes in the 50th anniversary episode

Emmerdale fans have praised the emotional scenes between Cain Dingle and his wife Moira during the show's dramatic 50th anniversary episode, which aired earlier this evening.

Viewers took to social media to praise the cast, crew and special effects as a huge storm hit the village and caused chaos - and tragedy.

But it wasn't the huge stunts that got people talking.

Instead it was grumpy alpha-male Cain Dingle breaking down in Moira's arms over the death of his mum, Faith, that won the most admiration from fans.

The episode began with a nod to the very first episode of Emmerdale. We saw Kim Tate out riding across the fields, and Moira Barton taking a moment to appreciate the countryside, just as that early episode started.

And there was a brief memorial to characters that have passed away as the camera panned across the graveyard.

Then the drama started!

With Kim Tate having seen fiance Will Taylor share a moment with his ex, Harriet Finch, it wasn't clear if their wedding would take place.

Will hoped he'd done enough to convince Kim she was the one for him, and when she finally arrived on her horse, looking amazing in her red riding gear, the viewers were thrilled.

Kim and Will tied the knot, but that was the least of the villagers' worries.

Pregnant teen Amelia Spencer had set off for Wylie's Farm to meet boyfriend Noah Dingle. But the wind was so strong, she was finding it hard to walk and then - disaster! Amelia went into labour. With only occasional signal on her phone, she managed to let dad Dan know what had happened - but not where she was.

As Amelia looked for shelter, and prayed for help, her friends in Emmerdale sprang into action.

Kim saddled up her horse and charged off into the woods, while Harriet found a quad bike and set off to find the terrified teenager.

But disaster struck when Harriet's crashed the bike. She was thrown down a dip and viewers watched in horror as the bike rolled down on top of her.

Would she be okay?

Luckily for Harriet. her unlikely saviour Kim Tate came riding by!

She managed to drag the bike off the lifeless former vicar and drag her to safety. But a fork of lightning struck them both.

Kim hit her head on a stone, and Harriet was still out cold after her tussle with the quad bike.

And with Amelia stuck in a barn with her baby coming early, things look bleak for the women.

But despite all that drama going on, up at the farm it was Cain's emotional confrontation that really wowed the viewers.

Cain worked out that Moira had known about Faith's plan to take her own life - and he really wasn't happy about it!

But after a typical Cain reaction, the hard-man act slipped and Cain broke down in tears in Moira's arms, saying he hadn't been ready to say goodbye to his mum.

Sob!

And the fans loved it.

Cain saying he wasn’t ready to Moira 😢 #EmmerdaleOctober 16, 2022 See more

cain never cries so this is hurting me #Emmerdale #Emmerdale50October 16, 2022 See more

Continued character growth for Cain. We love to see it 👏🏻#EmmerdaleOctober 16, 2022 See more

And Jeff Hordley, who plays Cain, and Natalie J Robb, who plays Moira, won particular praise for their moving performances.

Aw Cain and Moira😭😭 Jeff and Natalie are outstanding #EmmerdaleOctober 16, 2022 See more

Jeff as Cain has been pretty incredible.Performances of the highest calibre #EmmerdaleOctober 16, 2022 See more

The storm isn't over yet, though, and there's more drama in store in tomorrow's episode.

Has Moira been neglecting her cows while she's been looking after Cain?

Uh-oh!

