Emmerdale fans predict a new partnership for controversial Dingle – but spot a big flaw

This Emmerdale character could be embarking on a new start

Emmerdale sign
A new duo to take the village by storm? (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale’s Noah Dingle tried to get his life back on track in Tuesday’s episode of the ITV soap, leaving viewers reckoning they could predict a new partnership in the village.

However, many also had their doubts about how quickly the Dingle seemed to reckon he could forge his new life.

Noah

Noah is trying to start again (Image credit: ITV)

Noah has been a controversial figure in the village since he was jailed for stalking Chloe, after he developed an unhealthy obsession with the girl.

Many in the village branded Noah a pervert, so he knew it wasn’t going to be easy for him to settle back in.

This became especially clear as he started to look for a job this week.

Noah

Noah put his hime in prison to good use (Image credit: ITV)

Noah has found himself shunned, and Charity resorted to giving him work at the pub to try and give him a leg up.

 But viewers reckon that they know what Noah’s future will be.

The lad revealed that while in prison he was training as an electrician. And in a great soapy coincidence, local electrician Marcus was complaining of being “snowed under” with work earlier in the week.

Marcus

Marcus has been moaning to Ethan about how busy he is (Image credit: ITV)

You don’t need to be a bright ‘spark’ to work out what could be next!

“So obvious Noah will get a job with Marcus as he's snowed under with work,” said one viewer. “These scripts write themselves.”

While another added, “Marcus should take Noah on,” with a thinking emoji.

 

But some viewers spotted a flaw in his plan.

Noah had only been in prison for several weeks and was claiming he had “trained as an electrician”. But viewers reckoned he was far from a proper sparky.

“You don’t become a qualified electrician in the six weeks you were in prison, Noah,” said one with a face-palm emoji.

 

Noah

Will Noah get his fresh start? (Image credit: ITV)

Marcus may have to burst Noah’s bubble of self-belief if the lad does approach him about a job. But could this new partnership be just the fresh start that Noah needs?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings.

