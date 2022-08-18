Emmerdale fans predict a new partnership for controversial Dingle – but spot a big flaw
This Emmerdale character could be embarking on a new start
Emmerdale’s Noah Dingle tried to get his life back on track in Tuesday’s episode of the ITV soap, leaving viewers reckoning they could predict a new partnership in the village.
However, many also had their doubts about how quickly the Dingle seemed to reckon he could forge his new life.
Noah has been a controversial figure in the village since he was jailed for stalking Chloe, after he developed an unhealthy obsession with the girl.
Many in the village branded Noah a pervert, so he knew it wasn’t going to be easy for him to settle back in.
This became especially clear as he started to look for a job this week.
Noah has found himself shunned, and Charity resorted to giving him work at the pub to try and give him a leg up.
But viewers reckon that they know what Noah’s future will be.
The lad revealed that while in prison he was training as an electrician. And in a great soapy coincidence, local electrician Marcus was complaining of being “snowed under” with work earlier in the week.
You don’t need to be a bright ‘spark’ to work out what could be next!
“So obvious Noah will get a job with Marcus as he's snowed under with work,” said one viewer. “These scripts write themselves.”
While another added, “Marcus should take Noah on,” with a thinking emoji.
So obvious Noah will get a job with Marcus as he's snowed under with work these scripts write themselves lol #EmmerdaleAugust 17, 2022
Marcus could take Noah on as an apprentice 🤔💭#EmmerdaleAugust 17, 2022
Noah should get a job with Marcus - that will be a better punishment than prison ever was #EmmerdaleAugust 17, 2022
But some viewers spotted a flaw in his plan.
Noah had only been in prison for several weeks and was claiming he had “trained as an electrician”. But viewers reckoned he was far from a proper sparky.
“You don’t become a qualified electrician in the six weeks you were in prison, Noah,” said one with a face-palm emoji.
You don’t become a qualified electrician in the 6weeks you was in prison Noah 🤦♀️🤷♀️😳#EmmerdaleAugust 17, 2022
Noah been in jail for all of about 6 weeks and has trained to be an electrician in this time #emmerdaleAugust 17, 2022
Noah being an electrician in such a short space of time is quite a shock 😳 #emmerdaleAugust 17, 2022
Marcus may have to burst Noah’s bubble of self-belief if the lad does approach him about a job. But could this new partnership be just the fresh start that Noah needs?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings.
