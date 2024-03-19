Emmerdale fans predict ANOTHER love triangle in unexpected twist

Could there be another Emmerdale love triangle?

Emmerdale fans think there could be another love triangle blossoming in the village after Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) confronted Dr Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) and Ella Forster (Paula Lane) during last night's episode (Monday, March 18).

After a string of failed romances, Dr Liam has set his sights on another colleague — his receptionist Ella.

This wouldn't be the first time the doctor has mixed business with pleasure after he had a passionate affair with nurse Wendy Posner (Susan Cookson).

With his marriage to Leyla Cavanagh (Roxy Shahidi) over and his fling with Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) finished too, Liam has been flirting up a storm with Ella who has recently started working at the surgery.

Liam's colleague Manpreet has become suspicious of their workplace chemistry and when she saw the pair having a cosy exchange outside the surgery in last night's episode, she told Wendy that she sincerely hoped their friendship was only friendship and nothing more.

Romance is blossoming between Dr Liam Cavanagh and Ella Forster. (Image credit: ITV)

Later on, Manpreet sat down with Liam, Ella and Wendy to have a meeting about "appropriate behaviour in the workplace."

Manpreet's focus shifted onto Liam, who quickly asked her why she kept looking at him.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Oh, it's not aimed at anyone in particular. But I think we could do with a little refresher," Manpreet said.

Manpreet called it a "team building" exercise and gave them a hypothetical scenario where two fictional employees strike up a romantic connection. Manpreet asked the question that if one fictional employee were to comfort another one with her favourite gifts and treats, would it be appropriate?

Liam and Wendy looked uncomfortable due to the situation echoing closely to their dalliance, meanwhile Ella said the scenario sounded sweet.

Manpreet Sharma called a meeting with her colleagues about appropriate behaviour in the workplace. (Image credit: ITV)

When Manpreet pointed out that it could be seen as inappropriate for the employees husband, Wendy chimed in to say that if the situation continued, then it would be inappropriate.

Liam understood what the meeting was really about and began bickering with Wendy over the fake scenario, defending himself.

Ella asked Manpreet if they were still talking about the situation being hypothetical while an agitated Liam and Wendy continued to argue. Ella soon excused herself from the meeting, saying that it didn't involve her.

After the disastrous meeting, fans now think there's another love triangle on the cards as they believe Manpreet fancies Liam herself in an unexpected twist...

I think manpreet is jealous of Liam and Ella getting closer. I think she fancies Liam herself. #EmmerdaleMarch 18, 2024 See more

Manpreet definitely has her eye on Liam #emmerdaleMarch 18, 2024 See more

Does Manpreet want Liam for herself #Emmerdale @emmerdaleMarch 15, 2024 See more

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7:30pm on ITV1.