Emmerdale fans predict shock link to past for 'too good to be true' nanny Nicky

Emmerdale fans are already suspicious of new nanny Nicky.

Emmerdale viewers are suspicious of newcomer Nicky (Lewis Cope) and have predicted a sinister twist on the horizon, as they brand him "too good to be true."

During last night's Emmerdale episode (Wednesday, December 14), Kim Tate (Claire King), Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley), Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) and Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle) had interviews for a new nanny.

Currently, Dawn and Gabby are competing to impress Kim so that they can land a job at Home Farm alongside the businesswoman.

But while the pair are busy going head-to-head for the job, Dawn and Gabby needed someone to look after their young children so that they could focus on their careers.

After interviewing two nannies, the group seemed settled on Samantha — until Nicky walked through the door.

He instantly caught the eye of Gabby, who was impressed with both his looks and his interview and was eager to give him the job.

Dawn still had her heart set on Samantha and decided to offer her the job, with Gabby secretly disappointed at the fact that she wouldn't have the hunky new nanny at Home Farm.

However, Samantha turned down the job offer due to Kim's formal attitude and Gabby was more than happy to give the job to Nicky.

Despite his charming personality, fans can't help but think that he's not all he's cracked up to be and as well as believing there's a menacing twist coming, they also think that he might have links to Kim's son, Jamie...

The new male nanny Nicky seems too good to be true - I wonder if Jamie sent sent him undercover to keep an eye on his son or someone else ... #Emmerdale @emmerdaleDecember 14, 2022 See more

Something sinister about Nicky already #EmmerdaleDecember 14, 2022 See more

I wonder if Nicky has links to Jamie? He seems really dodgy 😬#EmmerdaleDecember 14, 2022 See more

Erm, Nicky is too good to be true more like #EmmerdaleDecember 14, 2022 See more

Although, could the fans predictions be correct? Actor Lewis seemed to agree that his soap alter-ego seemed "too good to be true" — so could he be hiding some dark secrets?

He teased to What To Watch: "At the moment, Nicky is a lovely person and there's nothing to say that he's not.

"He kind of fits the bill. He’s almost too good to be true, but you’ll have to wait and see."

Could Nicky have a secret connection to Jamie? Only time will tell!

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7:30pm on ITV1.