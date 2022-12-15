Emmerdale fans predict shock link to past for 'too good to be true' nanny Nicky

By Grace Morris
published

Emmerdale viewers think there is more to newcomer Nicky than meets the eye, but does he have links to a former character?

Lewis Cope as Nicky in Emmerdale
Emmerdale fans are already suspicious of new nanny Nicky. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale viewers are suspicious of newcomer Nicky (Lewis Cope) and have predicted a sinister twist on the horizon, as they brand him "too good to be true."

During last night's Emmerdale episode (Wednesday, December 14), Kim Tate (Claire King), Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley), Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) and Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle) had interviews for a new nanny.

Currently, Dawn and Gabby are competing to impress Kim so that they can land a job at Home Farm alongside the businesswoman. 

But while the pair are busy going head-to-head for the job, Dawn and Gabby needed someone to look after their young children so that they could focus on their careers.

After interviewing two nannies, the group seemed settled on Samantha — until Nicky walked through the door.

Emmerdale spoilers, Dawn Taylor, Gabby Thomas

Dawn Taylor and Gabby Thomas have been competing to work with Kim Tate. (Image credit: ITV)

He instantly caught the eye of Gabby, who was impressed with both his looks and his interview and was eager to give him the job.

Dawn still had her heart set on Samantha and decided to offer her the job, with Gabby secretly disappointed at the fact that she wouldn't have the hunky new nanny at Home Farm.

However, Samantha turned down the job offer due to Kim's formal attitude and Gabby was more than happy to give the job to Nicky. 

Despite his charming personality, fans can't help but think that he's not all he's cracked up to be and as well as believing there's a menacing twist coming, they also think that he might have links to Kim's son, Jamie... 

See more
See more
See more
See more

Although, could the fans predictions be correct? Actor Lewis seemed to agree that his soap alter-ego seemed "too good to be true" — so could he be hiding some dark secrets?

He teased to What To Watch: "At the moment, Nicky is a lovely person and there's nothing to say that he's not.

"He kind of fits the bill. He’s almost too good to be true, but you’ll have to wait and see."

Could Nicky have a secret connection to Jamie? Only time will tell! 

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7:30pm on ITV1.

Grace Morris
Grace Morris
Staff Writer

Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch shows and the latest TV news. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.


You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series and much-loved soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series. 