Emmerdale fans predict the return of an ICONIC character!

By Kerry Barrett
published

Emmerdale viewers were thrilled to hear this fan fave get a mention

Emmerdale sign
(Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale viewers were THRILLED when a former fan fave got a mention in last night's episode.

And they're predicting the brief reminder of a past storyline could mean a return for this iconic character.

So who were they all getting so excited about?

Robert Sugden of course!

Robert and Aaron get married Emmerdale

Robron were a HUGE fan fave (Image credit: ITV)

Aaron Dingle and Robert Sugden had a tumultuous love affair that made them a HUGE hit with Emmerdale fans, and won them the nickname, Robron.

Emmerdale fans were totally invested in their romance and eventual marriage which survived against the odds - until Robert went to jail for killing his sister Victoria's rapist, Lee Posner.

EXCEPT! It turned out, he didn't kill him after all. But despite the fans crossing their fingers and toes and wishing for a return, Robert didn't come back.

Ryan Hawley as Robert Sugden in Emmerdale

Could Robert mend Aaron? (Image credit: ITV)

Yesterday, though, those hopes were reignited when Charity was talking to Aaron.

She reminded him how hard Robert had found it when his son, Seb, moved away from the village with his mum Rebecca White.

The viewers LOVED the mention of such an iconic storyline.

"Robert mention again," said one fan, sharing a row of smiling emojis. While another shared a picture of Robert saying "I miss you" and added: "Mood."

One fan predicted that the mention of Robert could mean he is returning to the show.

And another had worked out the storyline already! 

"Fix Aaron by giving him his husband back," they begged.

With Aaron struggling in the village since his return and frankly being unpleasant, rude and downright obnoxious everywhere he goes, could the only thing that can mend him, the return of Robert?

We're not sure but the fans seem convinced! 

Emmerdale usually airs every weeknight at 7.30pm on ITV. Check our TV Guide for more information. 

Kerry Barrett
Kerry Barrett
Freelance writer

Kerry is a writer, author and editor with a lifelong love of the soaps, a passion for TV drama of all kinds, and an obsessive devotion to Strictly Come Dancing. 

She was features editor of All About Soap magazine for more than a decade, covering every bit of excitement from all the UK soaps and the Aussies and still writes about all the juiciest gossip from the Street, the Square and the Dales whenever she can.

Kerry’s also an author of historical fiction, and her two jobs collided when she got the chance to write two novels based on Emmerdale, and the Sugden, Tate and Dingle families, during WW2. 