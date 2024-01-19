Emmerdale fans predict the return of an ICONIC character!
Emmerdale viewers were thrilled to hear this fan fave get a mention
Emmerdale viewers were THRILLED when a former fan fave got a mention in last night's episode.
And they're predicting the brief reminder of a past storyline could mean a return for this iconic character.
So who were they all getting so excited about?
Robert Sugden of course!
Aaron Dingle and Robert Sugden had a tumultuous love affair that made them a HUGE hit with Emmerdale fans, and won them the nickname, Robron.
Emmerdale fans were totally invested in their romance and eventual marriage which survived against the odds - until Robert went to jail for killing his sister Victoria's rapist, Lee Posner.
EXCEPT! It turned out, he didn't kill him after all. But despite the fans crossing their fingers and toes and wishing for a return, Robert didn't come back.
Yesterday, though, those hopes were reignited when Charity was talking to Aaron.
She reminded him how hard Robert had found it when his son, Seb, moved away from the village with his mum Rebecca White.
The viewers LOVED the mention of such an iconic storyline.
"Robert mention again," said one fan, sharing a row of smiling emojis. While another shared a picture of Robert saying "I miss you" and added: "Mood."
Robert mention again Me 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡#Robron #EmmerdaleJanuary 18, 2024
Mood. 🥹#Robron https://t.co/wdyBnmytILJanuary 18, 2024
One fan predicted that the mention of Robert could mean he is returning to the show.
And another had worked out the storyline already!
"Fix Aaron by giving him his husband back," they begged.
Another Robert mention! Really hope he's coming back! #Robron #Emmerdale pic.twitter.com/a26URgsVbNJanuary 18, 2024
OK that was my 2nd reminder in tonight's emmerdale Wendy mentioning what it feel like to have a dead son.......not that we care for her or her dead son but...COME ON @emmerdale!! I want Ryan Hawley back as Robert Sugden! Fix Aaron by giving him his husband back🙏#robron pic.twitter.com/LlZYMXiNGDJanuary 18, 2024
With Aaron struggling in the village since his return and frankly being unpleasant, rude and downright obnoxious everywhere he goes, could the only thing that can mend him, the return of Robert?
We're not sure but the fans seem convinced!
Emmerdale usually airs every weeknight at 7.30pm on ITV. Check our TV Guide for more information.
Kerry is a writer, author and editor with a lifelong love of the soaps, a passion for TV drama of all kinds, and an obsessive devotion to Strictly Come Dancing.
She was features editor of All About Soap magazine for more than a decade, covering every bit of excitement from all the UK soaps and the Aussies and still writes about all the juiciest gossip from the Street, the Square and the Dales whenever she can.
Kerry’s also an author of historical fiction, and her two jobs collided when she got the chance to write two novels based on Emmerdale, and the Sugden, Tate and Dingle families, during WW2.