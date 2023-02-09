Emmerdale fans rejoice as this ICONIC couple finally reunites

There was love in the air in last night's Emmerdale.

Emmerdale fans celebrated as legendary couple Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) and Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) rekindled their romance during last night's episode (Wednesday, February 8).

In Emmerdale last night, a struggling Paddy and his dad Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards) were going to look after his young daughter Eve while his cheating wife Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) was going away for one night.

However, he was left feeling disappointed as Eve decided to go with her mum on the getaway.

Much-loved Paddy is still in turmoil following Chas' affair with Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) and has been putting on a brave face to his loved ones to cover up his spiralling mental health.

Feeling lost, he returned to work at the vets where Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) told him that she had taken the afternoon off to have lunch with Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock).

A heartbroken Paddy ran into the arms of his ex-wife Mandy. (Image credit: ITV)

Paddy used her leaving early as an excuse to get some paperwork done at the vets, but he was soon caught out in his lie when Rhona and Marlon bumped into Paddy following his chat with Bear.

Marlon offered Paddy to join them on their meal, but he refused, saying that he had a walking route planned.

Later on, Paddy tried to hide from his ex-wife Mandy at the community garden, until she found him behind some plants.

Initially, Paddy refused to take up Mandy's offer of an egg sandwich and told her to leave him alone, but it wasn't long before a devastated Paddy soon opened up about his feelings and Mandy gave him a consoling hug.

Back at Mandy's house, the former lovers had a heart-to-heart over bottles of wine and took a trip down memory lane, where Mandy admitted that she still fancied Paddy.

Paddy and Mandy got married in 1999. (Image credit: ITV)

Old feelings reignited between the pair and they soon gave in to temptations. But will their night of passion help Paddy or will he find himself spiralling into a deeper depression?

Fans on Twitter were delighted to see the legendary couple finally reunite, whose marriage ended after Mandy had an affair with her father's nurse...

Mandy and paddy back together it’s a yes from me #emmerdaleFebruary 8, 2023 See more

Mandy @Reallisariley and paddy @dominicbrunt so good together back to the old days #emmerdaleFebruary 8, 2023 See more

Oh #emmers is the best!!!…..Mandy and Paddy…. Love’em 😍#emmerdaleFebruary 8, 2023 See more

Mandy and Paddy yess here we go!! I've been waiting for this for ages #EmmerdaleFebruary 8, 2023 See more

Paddy is meant to be with Mandy😌,I always thought he and Chas was an odd pairing😵‍💫.#EmmerdaleFebruary 8, 2023 See more

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7:30pm on ITV1.