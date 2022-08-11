Emmerdale fans relieved as cheating Kit is caught, but is there a BIGGER twist to come?

Lying Kit was finally caught out for two-timing Gabby and Laurel Thomas in Emmerdale!

Emmerdale viewers were glad to see love rat Kit (Thoren Ferguson) caught out for two-timing Gabby (Rosie Bentham) and Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) during last night’s episode (Wednesday, July 10) and were relieved that the storyline didn’t ‘drag’ on.

Physiotherapist Kit had been seeing both Gabby and her step mum Laurel at the same time, but his cheating ways were finally exposed in Emmerdale last night.

The mother and daughter duo were happy with how their love lives were going, with Gabby happy with her new flame Chris, while Laurel was content with her man Kit.

Unbeknownst to them, both of these men were actually Kit and he had secretly been dating both of them simultaneously.

During last night’s episode, Kit went out shopping to buy ingredients for spaghetti bolognese to cook for Gabby.

However, Laurel bumped into him at the shop and thought that he was surprising her by cooking a romantic dinner.

Kit went to Home Farm for another slap up meal. (Image credit: ITV)

Kit lied and made up a story that he was planning to cook her a meal, which was when he was forced to text Gabby that he was running late.

As he wolfed down the spag bol, it wasn’t long before the pair ran up to the bedroom after being seduced by Laurel.

Later on, Kit showed up at Home Farm and forced down another serving of spag bol, where he even had the same conversation with Gabby as he did with Laurel back at her place.

But as Gabby was about to take him upstairs, Laurel walked in and caught them kissing.

Laurel was repulsed when she caught sleazy Kit kissing her step daughter! (Image credit: ITV)

Two-timer Kit was then forced to confess everything and both Gabby and Laurel were disgusted by his behaviour.

Kit then tried to excuse his actions and make light of the situation, but it didn’t help the fact that he was sleeping with two people who were nearly related!

Fans were happy that the shocking storyline didn’t ‘drag’ on and that Kit was caught out for his scandalous behaviour…

#emmerdale Desperate Laurel and Desperate Gabby 🥴 Thank goodness they didn't drag this ridiculous Kit/ Chris silliness out!August 11, 2022 See more

#Emmerdale I'm glad they didn't drag this story with Gabby, Laurel & Kit out. I didn't care that much.... LoLAugust 10, 2022 See more

OMG Laurel has caught him & Gabby!! I am glad that they didn't drag this nonsense out #EmmerdaleAugust 10, 2022 See more

Well at least this laurel, gabby kit storyline didn't drag on #emmerdaleAugust 10, 2022 See more

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7:30pm on ITV.