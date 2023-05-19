Emmerdale fans RIOT over forbidden romance that NO ONE saw coming
Emmerdale fans aren't convinced we need this latest village romance on our screens.
Emmerdale fans have found themselves divided over the latest secret romance to hit the village after sparks flew between Liam Cavanagh and Wendy Posner.
Fans of the soap saw Liam and Wendy grow closer in last night's episode (Thursday, May 18) after Wendy discovered a secret that the village GP had been hiding from everyone around him.
After catching Liam acting suspiciously at the surgery, Wendy was sure he was hiding a secret about a mystery woman called Anna Le Monde. But instead of a secret love, Liam's mystery turned out to be nothing to do with romance and everything to do with murder when he admitted he'd been writing crime fiction under a pen name for months.
Despite being surprised by the revelation that Liam is Anna Le Monde, Wendy couldn't get enough of his double life and soon the pair were editing his latest story for Murder Most Murky together over a glass of wine.
But as the pair bonded over plot twists, sparks began to fly and soon Wendy lost track of time before realising that she should get home to boyfriend, Bob.
However, Emmerdale fans already know from spoilers for next week that there is romance heading for Wendy and Liam as the pair share a kiss during an online awards ceremony for the Murder Most Murky New Crime Writer of the Year.
Next week sees Wendy head off to meet Liam Cavanagh by the bus stop where she reveals her big plans for their night at the murder mystery convention but Liam tells her that the event has moved online.
Liam's touched when Wendy prepares something at the Doctors Surgery to celebrate him being nominated for the writing award and as they sip on champagne, sparks fly between them.
While wearing fancy dress and drinking bubbly the moment gets the better of Liam and Wendy and the pair are soon sharing a kiss... but is this a kiss that is about to turn into a fully-fledged affair?
Most fans weren't happy about the blossoming romance between the pair, convinced that this is a relationship that we didn't need on screen...
Liam and Wendy such a boring mind numbing duo 😴😴#EmmerdaleMay 18, 2023
Liam and Wendy storyline is so random I cba #EmmerdaleMay 18, 2023
I can't believe that Liam and Wendy are going to get together. They are honestly so random 🙄#EmmerdaleMay 19, 2023
While other fans were here for the work colleagues becoming more than just friends and have revealed this is a romance we never knew we needed...
Actually, Wendy and Liam are good together 🫢#emmerdale pic.twitter.com/ZOiv8ifjk1May 18, 2023
I rather have Wendy and Liam as a couple #EmmerdaleMay 18, 2023
With things hotting up between Liam and Wendy next week, viewers might be wondering where that leaves poor Bob? But while Wendy's head is being turned by Liam, it seems Bob and Bernice are also growing closer.
Could this tangled web of lies continue for the foreseeable?
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITVX.
