Emmerdale spoilers: Wendy Posner CHEATS on Bob with unexpected resident

Wendy Posner shares a passionate moment with an unexpected resident...but who is it?

Emmerdale's Wendy Posner cheats on Bob Hope in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings) — but who is the mystery resident?

Wendy meets Liam Cavanagh by the bus stop where she reveals her big plans for their night at the murder mystery convention but Liam tells her that the event has moved online.

Liam's touched when Wendy prepares something at the Doctors Surgery to celebrate him being nominated for the writing award and as they sip on champagne, sparks fly between them.

While wearing fancy dress and drinking bubbly, Liam puts on some music and the pair start to slowly move towards each other.

After Anna Le Monde wins the Murder Most Murky New Crime Writer of the Year award, things get passionate between Wendy and Liam and the pair kiss. Will Wendy end their brief romance before it turns into blown affair?

Chemistry bubbles between Liam and Wendy as the champagne pours. (Image credit: ITV)

In the heat of the moment, they kiss! (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Bernice Blackstock has a heart-to-heart with business partner Bob as they start to rekindle their friendship as they've been at loggerheads since they went into partnership and took over the B&B.

The chemistry is palpable when Bob admits to Bernice that he's always thought she was beautiful and there's a moment between them. Before things can go any further, Bob quickly offers a flustered Bernice a top up of her wine.

Caught up in the moment of their romance and flirtation, Bernice drunkenly attempts to kiss Bob, but she's mortified when he rejects her.

After fleeing the room, a panicked Bob is guilt-ridden at the near miss. Is this the end of the pair's friendship?

Bernice Blackstock makes a drunken move on Bob Hope. (Image credit: ITV)

A guilty Bob rushes out of the room after the near-kiss, leaving Bernice embarrassed. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Caleb Milligan pressures his son Nicky to persuade his fiancé Gabby Thomas to move their wedding date forward. Meanwhile, scheming Caleb is delighted that the malware installed on Kim Tate's laptop gives him access to her bank accounts.

Gabby tries again to convince Nicky to break their self-imposed celibacy, but Nicky persuades Gabby to still wait until they’re married to have sex again.

Nicky Milligan tells bride-to-be Gabby Thomas that they shouldn't have sex again until they're married. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Belle Dingle starts to think of a plan to reunite Tom King with his uncle Jimmy King.

And there's more romance on the cards as Bear Wolf starts to think he might have a chance with his son's ex-wife Mandy Dingle!

Bear Wolf seems to have a thing for his son's ex Mandy Dingle. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings.