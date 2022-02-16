'Emmerdale' fans spot BAFFLING error in Meena's sickening revenge plot

Emmerdale killer Meena was back with a bang in last night's episode, leaving fans on the edge of their seats as her sickening storyline that has had us all gripped for many a month took a twisty turny path where no one was safe.

Dressed as a weird mash-up of Parker from Thunderbirds and a Cheryl Cole video hit, Meena proved she was out to do anything to ‘Fight for this Love’.

Meena shot at Leyla as she tried to rescue Dawn and Billy. (Image credit: ITV)

With presumably Cheryl's tune unavailable, the production team chose The Game of Love, by Wayne Fontana and the Mindbenders. And certainly, we were all left scratching our heads, trying to work out when the heck, with all this gun waving going on, would Billy or Dawn just take a chance and ambush mad Meena.

After taking Billy and Dawn hostage on their wedding day, Meena forced Billy to decide whether he or Dawn should be killed... only for Billy to choose for his new wife to have her life spared. Meena was clearly enjoying her game of cat and mouse with the pair, and before long she had Dawn hanging over the edge of the bridge with a gun at her head.

However, viewers were quick to point out that Billy is a personal trainer and Dawn has form tackling felons with a gun... so why didn't the couple try and stop Meena in her tracks?

#emmerdale I lost count of how many times Billy was behind Meena but didn't tackle her.Meena drops her gun but did Billy pick it up; nope.Dawn has Meena on her back but Billy just stands there like a statue, then tries to pull her off (all of this BEFORE Meena mentions Lucas). pic.twitter.com/Eb6Dum94pIFebruary 15, 2022 See more

There's two of you and Leyla's car is a distraction, so rush her legs and throw her over the bridge! There, solved the "Meena problem" for you. #emmerdaleFebruary 15, 2022 See more

#emmerdale, why didn't Billy rush Meena when she was shooting, how come the chauffeurs uniform fits her perfectly, where did she learn to be a crack shot with a gun??????February 15, 2022 See more

Despite our patience being stretched to the limit with Meena's games, there were two or three big twists we didn’t see coming.

Number one being Leyla Cavanagh coming to the rescue (that’s some service Take a Vow offers), having her car windscreen shot at, only for her to seemingly rise from the dead minutes later. Will she be okay?

And finally, the closing shot of Harriet's lifeless body on the floor and Lucas nowhere in sight. With the blood pooling at her head, things don't look good for Harriet, but is she dead? And what has happened to Lucas?

HARRIET 😭😢 #emmerdale pic.twitter.com/uoFX24Pxa9February 15, 2022 See more

But despite all the high-octane action fans also couldn’t help but be distracted by Vinny’s big Valentine’s surprise for Liv. No, not the jewelry or the indoor picnic, but his mighty – not just any old bread – baguette. Easy, tiger!

Liv has a surprise when she walks in on Vinny holding his tiger bread baguette ... #Emmerdale pic.twitter.com/9ji17EiR1dFebruary 15, 2022 See more

Plus, special mention needs to go to Jimmy and his above and beyond tactics for making the most of a free buffet. Remember to avoid breakfast and wear elastic-wasted trousers, kids.

