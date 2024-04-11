Emmerdale fans spot BIG mistake as Caleb collapses!

Emmerdale fans spotted a glaring error in last night's double episode as Caleb Miligan collapsed in the village!

Caleb thought his stomach ache had been caused by his hangover after yet another Dingle family drama in the pub.

But the shooting pains he was suffering got worse and eventually he collapsed in the middle of the village - just as Nate Robinson was walking past.

Nate hates Caleb, obviously, thanks to his affair with Nate's wife, Tracy. So he WASN'T in a hurry to help!

But realising Caleb wasn't messing around, he eventually stepped in and called Sam to help.

Together they got Caleb into the van and Sam rushed him off to A&E.

Nate was reluctant to help at first but he did eventually give Caleb a hand (Image credit: ITV)

But it was the aftermath of the drama that left viewers scratching their heads.

Cain and Moira were sitting together at the kitchen table when Sam rang to say Caleb was in hospital.

Moira told Cain to go and see his brother and off Cain went.

But later in the same episode, Nate came to the farm and told Moira he was running late because Caleb had collapsed in the village.

"Seriously?" said a surprised Moira. "What happened?"

Nate asked Moira to let Cain know and she promised she'd pass on the news.

That’s weird… Moira knew about Caleb, cos she was with Cain when he got the call from the hospital. So, why’s she acting like Nate’s telling her new information?? Bad continuity, #emmerdale!April 10, 2024 See more

"That's weird," said one confused fan. "Moira knew about Caleb...why's she acting like Nate's telling her new information?"

And she added: "Bad continuity"!

Wouldn't Cain have told Moira that Caleb had been taken to hospital? After all, she'd told him it was his turn to do the school run #EmmerdaleApril 10, 2024 See more

But later in the scene, Nate told Moira that as far as he was concerned Cain had to choose between him - Cain's son - or his brother, Caleb.

So it's possible Moira knew that was the way Nate felt and she was covering for her husband by not telling Nate that his dad had rushed to the hospital.

It's definitely getting tricky to keep up with all these Dingle lies and cover-ups! Let's hope everyone decides to be friends again very soon!

Emmerdale usually airs Monday to Friday at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursday. Check our TV Guide for more information.