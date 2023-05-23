Emmerdale fans spot SHOCK romance for unexpected residents — and they aren't happy!

Emmerdale fans think that a surprise romance will happen between two unlikely residents — but not everyone is happy about it!

Steamy action, near kisses and dinner dates were rampant across the village during last night's episode (Monday, May 22) as a number of shocking romances blossomed between the residents.

Over at the Doctor's Surgery, things got passionate between doctor Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) and Wendy Posner (Susan Cookson) as the pair ended up kissing after sipping on champagne to celebrate Liam's Crime Writer of the Year award.

Meanwhile, Wendy's boyfriend Bob Hope (Tony Audenshaw) had a heart-to-heart with Bernice Blackstock (Samantha Giles) in a bid to rekindle their friendship after they bickered over bad customer reviews of their B&B.

Sparks flew between the business partners as they drank wine and flirted with each other. Caught up in the romantic moment, Bernice drunkenly tried to kiss Bob, who rejected her advances and fled the room.

Bernice Blackstock was mortified when Bob Hope rejected her kiss. (Image credit: ITV)

While all of this went down, there seemed to be another blossoming romance happening between two unexpected residents — Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) and Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards).

Bear showed up at Mandy's salon where she revealed that she was going on a date with someone next week. However, as she spoke about "embracing her single status," Bear invited her to have dinner with him at The Woolpack to say thank you for trimming his beard.

As Mandy and her former father-in-law enjoyed their meal, he told her that he had spread the word about her beard-trimming techniques, cheekily giving her the nickname 'Magic Fingers.'

Mandy then spoke about her dating disasters as Bear asked her what she was looking for in a partner.

"Well, I like big men, y'know, like, strong and well-built. They've gotta take care of themselves. Dependable. Oh, don't take themselves too seriously," she said.

Mandy Dingle and Bear had dinner together at The Woolpack. (Image credit: ITV)

"Maybe you're looking in the wrong places," Bear replied.

Fans now believe that Bear is falling for Mandy, but not everyone seemed happy about the pair's potential romance...

I have a feeling Bear is falling for Mandy. Oh dear. #emmerdaleMay 22, 2023 See more

Liam and Wendy is bad enough but if they get Bear and Mandy together…..🤮 #EmmerdaleMay 22, 2023 See more

#emmerdale 🤔 Bear hasn't a crush on Mandy 🤨 does he 😳🤯May 22, 2023 See more

Bear & Mandy?!?! Omg no. 🤮#EmmerdaleMay 22, 2023 See more

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7:30pm on ITV1.