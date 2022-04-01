Emmerdale fans spot something odd about Moira as she fights with Charity

Eagle-eyed Emmerdale fans spotted something unusual with Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) as she argued with Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) in Thursday evening's double bill.

The Emmerdale episode saw Moira pretending to take Charity to meet with her brother, Mack so that the pair could kiss and make up... however her true plan soon became apparent when the women argued on the side of a country road in the middle of nowhere.

After confronting Charity about her 'kiss' with ex Vanessa, Moira then drove off, leaving Charity in the middle of the countryside without her phone or any cash on her.

Moira was convinced that Charity had cheated on Mack. (Image credit: ITV)

Moira has been blaming Charity for the fact Mack has fled the village after the pair split up, and abandoning her miles away from anywhere was her way of teaching Charity a lesson.

However, back in the village, Vanessa knew that Moira was up to no good, having discovered from Paddy that he might have let slip about her near kiss with Charity a few weeks ago.

Soon Vanessa was confronting Moira as she arrived back in the village with Charity nowhere to be seen, but fans were more focused on spotting an error in the scene than worrying about Charity's whereabouts.

Fans couldn't help wonder why Moira was buying milk when she owned a farm. (Image credit: ITV)

As Moira emerged from David's shop with a pint of milk in her hands, fans were joking about the fact Moira shouldn't have to buy milk when she has a whole herd of cows at home.

Fans took to social media to share the funny moment...

No milk on Moira’s Farm? #emmerdaleMarch 31, 2022 See more

Why does Moira buy milk, hasn't she got a herd of cows at her farm? #EmmerdaleMarch 31, 2022 See more

Moira Cain and 2 boys in the house but she buys a wee milk #EmmerdaleMarch 31, 2022 See more

Eventually, abandoned Charity was rescued by Mack, who had been called by Vanessa and asked to go and find her on the country roads.

Mack turned out to be Charity's knight in shining armour. (Image credit: ITV)

However, Charity's gratitude for being saved from having to walk miles home soon turned to horror when Mack publicly humiliated her in the middle of the Woolpack.

Despite having the chance to come clean about her 'moment' with her ex, Charity still hadn't told Mack about her near kiss with Vanessa. However, he already knew thanks to big sister, Moira.

Charity was left mortified when Mack humiliated her in the pub. (Image credit: ITV)

Soon Mack was shaming the pair in the middle of the pub before storming out, leaving Charity heartbroken once again.

But is this really the end of the line for the pair? Or is Mack just getting his own back on Charity before they eventually reunite?

