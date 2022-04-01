Emmerdale fans spot something odd about Moira as she fights with Charity
By Claire Crick published
Eagle-eyed Emmerdale viewers spotted a blunder as Moira and Charity went to war over Mack.
Eagle-eyed Emmerdale fans spotted something unusual with Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) as she argued with Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) in Thursday evening's double bill.
The Emmerdale episode saw Moira pretending to take Charity to meet with her brother, Mack so that the pair could kiss and make up... however her true plan soon became apparent when the women argued on the side of a country road in the middle of nowhere.
After confronting Charity about her 'kiss' with ex Vanessa, Moira then drove off, leaving Charity in the middle of the countryside without her phone or any cash on her.
Moira has been blaming Charity for the fact Mack has fled the village after the pair split up, and abandoning her miles away from anywhere was her way of teaching Charity a lesson.
However, back in the village, Vanessa knew that Moira was up to no good, having discovered from Paddy that he might have let slip about her near kiss with Charity a few weeks ago.
Soon Vanessa was confronting Moira as she arrived back in the village with Charity nowhere to be seen, but fans were more focused on spotting an error in the scene than worrying about Charity's whereabouts.
As Moira emerged from David's shop with a pint of milk in her hands, fans were joking about the fact Moira shouldn't have to buy milk when she has a whole herd of cows at home.
Fans took to social media to share the funny moment...
No milk on Moira’s Farm? #emmerdaleMarch 31, 2022
Why does Moira buy milk, hasn't she got a herd of cows at her farm? #EmmerdaleMarch 31, 2022
Moira Cain and 2 boys in the house but she buys a wee milk #EmmerdaleMarch 31, 2022
Eventually, abandoned Charity was rescued by Mack, who had been called by Vanessa and asked to go and find her on the country roads.
However, Charity's gratitude for being saved from having to walk miles home soon turned to horror when Mack publicly humiliated her in the middle of the Woolpack.
Despite having the chance to come clean about her 'moment' with her ex, Charity still hadn't told Mack about her near kiss with Vanessa. However, he already knew thanks to big sister, Moira.
Soon Mack was shaming the pair in the middle of the pub before storming out, leaving Charity heartbroken once again.
But is this really the end of the line for the pair? Or is Mack just getting his own back on Charity before they eventually reunite?
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITV Hub.
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.