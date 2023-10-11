Emmerdale fans work out who dies in car crash HORROR — and it's NOT Charity or Chloe

Emmerdale fans believe they know who dies in the horror smash.

Emmerdale fans think they have worked out who dies in the horrifying clifftop crash and it's not who you think it is as a messy love triangle came to a devastating conclusion.

Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland) was reeling after she overheard her fiancé Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) and his ex-wife Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) discuss their steamy rendezvous.

Consumed with anger over the betrayal, her self-confidence was shattered even more when she witnessed a tender exchange between Mack and Charity.

The seething young mum was determined to get her revenge on the pair and after dropping off son Reuben at Matty Barton's (Ash Palmisciano), they set off for their drive to Scotland.

An excited Mack was oblivious to Chloe's inner turmoil as she got behind the wheel and soon enough, Chloe spotted the perfect opportunity to get her revenge.

A furious Chloe Harris set out to get revenge on her cheating fiancé Mackenzie Boyd and his ex-wife Charity Dingle. (Image credit: ITV)

The pair found Charity broken down at the side of the road and Chloe offered her a lift home.

Things are tense between the trio as Chloe's fractured state of mind began to show when she started echoing her revenge thoughts in her mind.

Putting her scheme into action, Chloe deliberately took a wrong turn after lying about there being roadworks and headed towards the moors as she plotted to abandon Charity and Mack in the wilderness.

As both Charity and Mack clocked on that Chloe had rumbled their affair, an anxious Charity soon realised they were in the middle of nowhere and demanded Chloe to pull over.

But while Mack and Chloe got into a heated conversation, a van collided with them out of nowhere and sent the car rolling off the road.

A van smashed into the car and sent the car spiralling off the road. (Image credit: ITV)

As a bloodied Mack regained consciousness, he called an ambulance and soon realised the catastrophe they were in as he found their vehicle perilously suspended over the edge of a cliff.

When the car moved with Chloe and Charity inside, Mack quickly ran over to hold onto the vehicle for dear life while he waited for the emergency services to arrive.

As Mack gripped onto the car to stop it from going over the edge, Charity woke up and was frozen in fear as she realised her leg was trapped.

Mack reassured her that he wouldn't let her die and to keep calm, but her patience soon ran out and she was determined to free her leg.

The car soon began to shift with her movements as a panicked Mack demanded her to stop moving.

Who does Mack save? (Image credit: ITV)

Chloe came round and started to panic they were about to die, but with the car threatening to topple over at any moment, a terrified Chloe scrambled to escape the wreckage.

Mack was quick to calm them down and tried to carefully guide them out. However, things took a devastating turn when the car began to slip and Mack was forced to rescue his two lovers as they both held their hands out.

The car plunged off the cliff. But who did he choose?

With the pair putting their lives in Mack's hands, fans believe that it won't be either of the women who meet a devastating end and will instead be Mack who dies from internal bleeding...

I think we could have a shock delayed death, Mack dying with internal bleeding from the car holding #Emmerdale @emmerdaleOctober 10, 2023 See more

Wonders.... is the big twist ( matty/ ash p mentioned) that super strength mack is the new hulk 😂😂 or that'll he'll die from internal injuries, leaving only charity alive from the crash. #EmmerdaleOctober 11, 2023 See more

Surely, Mack has been Vaporised?#emmerdaleOctober 10, 2023 See more

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7:30pm on ITV1.