Emmerdale fans worried as soap legend's SHOCK return sparks concern

Emmerdale fans were thrilled to see Zak Dingle (Steve Halliwell) back on their screens last night (Monday, June 12) as his family called a Dingle Court.

The Dingle clan loves nothing better than solving a drama with a good old-fashioned family meeting, and last night they were all voting to decide whether Caleb Miligan (Will Ash) should be allowed to stay in the village.

Ever since Caleb's true colours were revealed last week when he told Cain and Kim that he is Frank Tate's son, he has found himself the number one enemy in Emmerdale, with everyone he has wronged turning against him.

The Dingles held a Dingle Court to decide Caleb's fate. (Image credit: ITV)

But as the Dingle family got together to decide Caleb's fate, thrilled fans were distracted to see Zak back on their screens.

With actor Steve Halliwell filming fewer scenes than the rest of his on-screen family, viewers don't get to see Zak as often as they would like, and they took to social media to share their happiness at seeing the character on their screens again...

I love uncle Zak ❤️❤️❤️ great to see him #emmerdaleJune 12, 2023 See more

Yay Zak!! #Emmerdale all we needed was Dingle court and he came back 👍🏻 https://t.co/0FR5hXytNbJune 12, 2023 See more

Zak! Yay! #emmerdaleJune 12, 2023 See more

Happy to see Zak where he belongs with his Dingle family, fans were also worried about how Zak looked, commenting that he looked frailer than the last time we saw him.

Fans were thrilled to see Zak back on their screens. (Image credit: ITV)

Worried fans took to social media to share their concerns about the character...

Just seen a clip of the Dingle court and, bless him, Zak doesn't look well at all. #emmerdaleJune 12, 2023 See more

Zak looks so poorly! #EmmerdaleJune 12, 2023 See more

Zak is looking ill #EmmerdaleJune 12, 2023 See more

Things didn't look good for Caleb as the Dingles decided his future last night, but fans know from Emmerdale spoilers that things are set to get far worse for the character by the end of this week.

Caleb does nothing to redeem himself this week, pushing everyone's buttons by showing no remorse for his actions and making it abundantly clear that he has no intention of leaving the village any time soon.

So when he is pushed off a cliff and left for dead in Thursday's episode, there is a huge list of suspects that would love to see the character dead. By Monday, June 19 it is clear that Caleb is in a bad way as he lies in hospital in a coma... and it isn't long before Mack is arrested for his attempted murder.

But have the police got the right man?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITVX.