Emmerdale fans worried as soap legend's SHOCK return sparks concern
There is a familiar face back in Emmerdale and fans are all saying the same thing.
Emmerdale fans were thrilled to see Zak Dingle (Steve Halliwell) back on their screens last night (Monday, June 12) as his family called a Dingle Court.
The Dingle clan loves nothing better than solving a drama with a good old-fashioned family meeting, and last night they were all voting to decide whether Caleb Miligan (Will Ash) should be allowed to stay in the village.
Ever since Caleb's true colours were revealed last week when he told Cain and Kim that he is Frank Tate's son, he has found himself the number one enemy in Emmerdale, with everyone he has wronged turning against him.
But as the Dingle family got together to decide Caleb's fate, thrilled fans were distracted to see Zak back on their screens.
With actor Steve Halliwell filming fewer scenes than the rest of his on-screen family, viewers don't get to see Zak as often as they would like, and they took to social media to share their happiness at seeing the character on their screens again...
I love uncle Zak ❤️❤️❤️ great to see him #emmerdaleJune 12, 2023
Yay Zak!! #Emmerdale all we needed was Dingle court and he came back 👍🏻 https://t.co/0FR5hXytNbJune 12, 2023
Zak! Yay! #emmerdaleJune 12, 2023
Happy to see Zak where he belongs with his Dingle family, fans were also worried about how Zak looked, commenting that he looked frailer than the last time we saw him.
Worried fans took to social media to share their concerns about the character...
Just seen a clip of the Dingle court and, bless him, Zak doesn't look well at all. #emmerdaleJune 12, 2023
Zak looks so poorly! #EmmerdaleJune 12, 2023
Zak is looking ill #EmmerdaleJune 12, 2023
Things didn't look good for Caleb as the Dingles decided his future last night, but fans know from Emmerdale spoilers that things are set to get far worse for the character by the end of this week.
Caleb does nothing to redeem himself this week, pushing everyone's buttons by showing no remorse for his actions and making it abundantly clear that he has no intention of leaving the village any time soon.
So when he is pushed off a cliff and left for dead in Thursday's episode, there is a huge list of suspects that would love to see the character dead. By Monday, June 19 it is clear that Caleb is in a bad way as he lies in hospital in a coma... and it isn't long before Mack is arrested for his attempted murder.
But have the police got the right man?
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITVX.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.