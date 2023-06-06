Emmerdale spoilers: Is Caleb DEAD? Who pushed him off a cliff?
Airs Thursday 15th June 2023 at 7.30 pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Caleb is left for dead in Thursday's episode (ITV1, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Given all the bad that he's done, Caleb Milligan should have vanished from the village.
But the Dingle/Tate bad boy has made it patently clear that he's sticking around and has zero fear about how many people hate his guts.
Things are about to reach breaking point and when they do, Caleb's left in a crumpled heap on the leafy ground having been shoved off the side of a woodland ridge!
It's no surprise. He's doing nothing to try to redeem himself for the havoc and hell he caused in his bid to take his dead dad Frank Tate's estate, Home Farm, from Kim.
Cain can't believe his ears when he finds out Caleb is buying Mill from Vinny.
When he runs into his scheming brother, the furious Dingle has to be held back from lamping Caleb.
Then there's Will who's fizzing with rage when he fails to extract an apology from Caleb who tried to do a number on his wife.
Mack gets another dose of Caleb's cockiness when he tries to apologise for getting so aggy in the Woolpack about his hook up with Charity.
Meanwhile it falls to David to try to placate Leyla who's been utterly humiliated by one-time lover Caleb. As David tries to reassure his ex that Caleb will get what's coming to him, he's filled with fear that recovering addict Leyla will relapse.
That afternoon Caleb's fate is sealed after he kicks off in the Woolpack.
Refusing to kowtow to anyone, instead the badboy stirs up the locals even further, taking the time to roast each and everyone who's supping in the pub.
It falls to Chas to shut her brother up and chuck Caleb out.
Unbeknown to him, someone is following him.
Later, the mystery stalker shoves Caleb from a great height and walks away leaving him to die on the woodland floor below.
Who pushed him? And is Caleb DEAD?
