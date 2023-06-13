Emmerdale spoilers: Mack Boyd ARRESTED for attempted murder!

Mack is arrested for Caleb's attempted murder when Chloe's version of events fails to match his.

Emmerdale's Mack Boyd is under arrest in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Following Caleb's mysterious near-fatal fall, he's in hospital in a coma.

Caleb is in a coma following his mysterious fall. But which of his many enemies pushed him?

Caleb was pushed from a great height and left to bleed out on the ground.

The village is now a crime scene, and with most folk having a vendetta against the man – whose mission to take Home Farm from Kim Tate saw lives ruined – fingers are being pointed in all directions.

The police talk to Cain Dingle about his half-brother's demise.

Will is desperately trying to get packed up and off to the airport with his wronged wife when detectives come calling, armed with questions.

At Home Farm, Will is desperate to get Kim out of there and no a plane to the Maldives…

Though the police leave satisfied by what they've heard, Kim demands to know what her husband isn't telling her.

Did Will try to kill Caleb for what he did to Kim and for trying to force his gay son Nicky to marry Gabby?

Kim wants to know what her shifty husband isn't telling her. Did he push Caleb to get revenge on all the harm he did to the Home Farm household?

On their wedding day, Nicky told Gabby he couldn't marry her as he is gay.

As Chas watches over her near-dead brother's bedside, she's worried that Cain is behind their sibling's demise. Given that Caleb ruined Moira's farming business, she knows Cain hates every bone in their sibling's body.

Chas knows Cain hates Caleb and suspects he may well have played a part in their brother's fall.

There's also Leyla, Caleb's on-off lover, who has a very sketchy story about what she was up the night Caleb was shoved.

David talks to his ex Leyla about that fateful night. Did she get revenge on her on-off lover Caleb for hurting her and sleeping with Charity?

But it's Mack who ends up being taken in.

Under questioning, he tries to play dumb but when Chloe's version of events fails to stack up with his tale, the dad is arrested.

Chloe and Mack's versions of the night of Caleb's fall fail to stack up.

Mack reels as the detectives inform him he's under arrest for attempted murder.

Did his hatred for Caleb and jealousy over his hook up with Charity push Mack to attempt murder?

Elsewhere, Belle and Tom attempt to have a lunch date without Rishi, their third wheel, getting involved.

Belle and Tom try to get a moment alone and away from Rishi.

