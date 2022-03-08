Emmerdale leaves viewers GOBSMACKED by latest Meena twist

Emmerdale fans knew Manpreet visiting her sister was a bad idea, but they weren't expecting violence.

Meena has been casting her evil spell over her sister once again. (Image credit: ITV)

In Monday’s episode of Emmerdale, in the new regular time of 7.30 pm, Manpreet had been summoned by Meena. Intent on getting a confession out of her, Manpreet was determined to show who was top dog, but would turning up late and deploying some tough sisterly love result in the confession Liam so desperately needed? 

After working her wicked ways with Charles, Meena's next target for her manipulation was Manpreet. But instead of getting her killer sibling to confess to her crimes, Manpreet managed to lose her temper with Meena and give her reason to double-cross her in a new statement with the police. 

Meena is still manipulating her sister from prison.  (Image credit: ITV)

Instead of telling everyone that she killed Leanna, Andrea and Ben, Meena instead saw red after Manpreet lashed out and slapped her across the visitors' table in the prison, and told the police that she wasn't the one who killed Andrea... Manpreet was!

Meena has told the police that Manpreet killed Andrea.  (Image credit: ITV)

Yet again fans were quick to point out the fact they doubted such a confession was needed, because of the barnful of evidence stacked against Meena. 

Despite Meena framing Manpreet not really making any sense, it did result in a crowd-pleasing slap. Even the prison guard didn’t seem to mind the actual bodily harm. ‘Nothing to see here,’ seems to be their policy in this soft soap prison. Maybe Meena’s got a smart TV and a foot spa in her cell, too...

While this latest Meena twist got a mixed response, one thing fans couldn't get enough of was the unexpected arrival of Rhona’s mum Mary, played by TV and soap royalty Louise Jameson. 

Rhona's mum made quite the entrance last night.  (Image credit: ITV)

Anyone who utters 'Do excuse my back end' within moments of arriving on-screen gets our vote. While some fans were vexed that it meant Rhona’s proposal to Marlon was scuppered yet again, they soon warmed to the new arrival...

And for those wondering why we’d never seen or heard of her before, the scriptwriters got in there first and Rhona told us she has an aversion to long-distance travel. 

One eagle-eyed viewer even realised we’d seen Louise in Emmerdale before...

But it wasn't all fake confessions and new arrivals in last night's Emmerdale. There was also the hint there could be a possible new murderer in Emmerdale, with Chas alluding to bumping off her new boss Eric to get her mitts on the dubious delights of the B&B... best watch out for a stray hoover cable at the top of the stairs, Eric! 

Emmerdale continues weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV.

