Emmerdale LEGEND to be KILLED OFF as star quits soap after 17 years?

Emmerdale legend Matthew Wolfenden is reportedly leaving the soap after 17 years, which could pave the way for his character to be killed off.

Matthew has played much-loved shopkeeper David Metcalfe since 2006. However, he could now be closing the village shop doors as he calls time on his stint in the Dales.

According to The Sun, Matthew is looking for a change as he has been bored with his character's lack of gritty storylines.

A TV source supposedly told the publication: “Matthew has had an amazing time on the soap, but feels ready for a change. He hasn’t been getting any gritty storylines recently so wants to see what else is out there.

"He’s a fan favourite so will get a lot of support in whatever he decides to do next. He’s very excited about the opportunities available."

Matthew Wolfenden is set to leave his role as David Metcalfe in Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

The source also added that David's exit could see him killed off.

“He’s only just announced he is leaving so scriptwriters are working out his on-screen exit. It’s possible David could be killed off.”

David first arrived in the village to find his biological father, Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell) and has since been involved in a number of major storylines, including his ex-girlfriend Maya Stepney (Louisa Clein) grooming his teenage step-son Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant) and finding his baby son Theo on the doorstep after Maya abandoned him and fled the country.

The shopkeeper also had a romance with serial killer Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu) and nearly died after being shot by Russ Posner (Rob Jarvis) trying to protect Victoria Barton (Isabel Hodgins).

David and his step-son Jacob Gallagher. (Image credit: ITV)

Matthew wouldn't be the only exit this year, with Fiona Wade (Priya Sharma), Darcy Grey (Marcus Dean), Max Fletcher (Marshall Hamston), Karene Peter (Naomi Walters) and Bhasker Patel (Rishi Sharma) all leaving the village this year.

Samantha Giles is also rumoured to be leaving her role as Bernice Blackstock and Liam Fox, who plays Dan Spencer, also left last week after being sentenced to eight years in prison.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV1, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITVX.