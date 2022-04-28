Emmerdale reveals HUGE stunt week with special flash forward episodes

Emmerdale has released three new images that give us a glimpse into what beloved characters will be thrown into peril during a week of special flash-forward episodes.

Beginning on Monday, May 9, Emmerdale will use flash-forwards that intertwine a number of characters involved in treacherous situations — but what will the future hold for them?

As the week unfolds, their fates will become clear as three new Emmerdale images tease what is to come for the villagers.

The week will begin with a sinister and gloomy scene of a graveyard submerged in mist with an open grave.

Disorientating noises ring out throughout the woods, including the slamming of an iron police cell door and the sound of a gunshot, before we witness a crushed car steaming in the gloom after having a terrible accident. But, who is in the wreck?

The war between Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) and Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) has shown no signs of stopping, especially since Cain attempts to ruin Al’s romance with Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton), but could this special week finally see an end their ongoing feud once and for all?

Noah's obsession with Chloe has continued to grow. (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Noah Dingle’s (Jack Downham) obsession with Chloe (Jessie Elland) has escalated and taken a dark turn, since he has now started tracking her phone and spying on an oblivious Chloe with his high-tech drone.

How will she react when his sinister activities are exposed? Could the discovery spiral things out of control?

Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) is troubled after finding out that her ex-partner Jamie Tate (Alex Lincoln) is in fact alive and could attempt to take custody of their baby son, Thomas.

Terrified that Jamie is out to seek his revenge, Gabby is home alone at Home Farm when things take a horrifying turn in the night... but who is in grave danger?

Gabby is terrified that her former partner is back to take their baby. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw has already teased what major events could unfold during the week as she excitedly revealed: “So when we get into the big week Monday will start with a flashforward where you’ll be absolutely screaming at your TV to find out what on earth is going on.

“I think I actually squealed with excitement when I saw it for the first time in the edit suite. Then we’ll reveal a little bit more each day, Monday to Thursday with the flashforwards, with everything obviously being fully revealed by the end of the week.”

Emmerdale airs Monday - Thursday at 7:30 pm on ITV.