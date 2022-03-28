Emmerdale star Amy Walsh shares update on soap return

Emmerdale star Amy Walsh has shared an update on when she may be returning to the soap.

Emmerdale favourite Amy Walsh has revealed when she could be returning to the ITV soap as Tracy Metcalfe — and we may be waiting a little while.

Amy joined Emmerdale as Tracy in 2014 and was last seen leaving the village earlier this year with her baby daughter Frankie, after accepting a new job offer in Nottingham. However, her exit left Frankie’s dad, Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) crushed.

In reality, the actress left the soap to go on maternity leave and welcomed her first child with EastEnders star Toby-Alexander Smith in December.

Both Amy and Toby-Alexander appeared on Loose Women together, along with their baby daughter Bonnie on Friday, March. 25, and host Kaye Adams asked Amy if she would be returning to Emmerdale anytime soon.

"Oh, yeah. I mean, God knows when. I don't know. I've got to figure it out logistically, because obviously!" she said, pointing to baby Bonnie.

The couple also spoke about Bonnie’s difficult birth, which had some complications.

Amy said: "It wasn't easy at all. I'd kind of prepared myself for the worst but it was worse than the worst. I had to be induced for various reasons and risk of infection which obviously just catapults you doesn't it.

“The contractions were going fast but I wasn't dilating. Then it was just really hard to get her out in the end and various other complications."

Amy plays Tracy Metcalfe in Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

Toby-Alexander also opened up about how he also found the birth tough, saying: "It's so hard seeing the person you love and care about, which is ultimately such a magical thing, going through so much pain."

Meanwhile, in EastEnders, Toby-Alexander’s character, serial killer Gray Atkins finally got his comeuppance earlier this month after he was arrested for his horrific crimes.

Toby-Alexander played evil killer Gray Atkins in the BBC soap. (Image credit: BBC)

Talking about life as a new dad, Toby-Alexander revealed to What To Watch that: “My brain is so foggy and I keep rocking from side to side.

“It’s the best thing in the world and I wouldn’t change it for anything… but the sleep deprivation! It’s not been awful, but the broken sleep does catch up with you because you’re not getting quality sleep; just having power naps.”

He also added: “We are both trying to stay as present as possible and be in the moment and enjoy it because Bonnie is already changing so quickly. We just want to cherish it because, before long, she’ll be too big for us to hold and those days will be gone.”

