Emmerdale star Emma Atkins teases Charity and Vanessa's REUNION

Emmerdale favourite Emma Atkins has hinted at a possible reunion for much-loved couple Charity Dingle and Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick).

Many Emmerdale fans have been holding out hope for Charity and Vanessa to rekindle their romance after they split up in 2020.

Vanessa left the village last year after taking a dream job in Canada, but her exit is only temporary as Michelle went on maternity leave after giving birth to her daughter Betty with wife Kate Brooks in November 2022.

A lot has gone on for Vanessa's ex-partner Charity since her departure, including the breakdown of her marriage to Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) after she discovered that he was the father of Chloe Harris' (Jessie Elland) baby.

Mack later moved on with Chloe to raise their son together, but it was revealed who Mack's heart truly belonged to when he decided to save Charity instead of Chloe in a horror clifftop crash.

Charity and Vanessa's relationship was a big hit with fans. (Image credit: ITV)

After all the pain Charity has gone through with Mack, now could be a perfect time for Vanessa to return and get back with her former lover.

Talking to What To Watch, Emma revealed the possibility of Charity and Vanessa revisiting their romance when she returns.

She said: "That is a question that I have been trying to avoid. I get asked that quite a lot and again, I'm sure they will have their chemistry in some shape or form because they left on quite good terms in a way. So there's nothing left to be sorted.

"It's just how it will be, what their rapport will be like, whether they'll have a moment again, in soap it does happen, doesn't it? Where there's just a moment where one might be helping the other out and therefore they realise there is still that deep chemistry, which built up over time and it was a very believable chemistry. Who knows?"

Emma also confirmed that Michelle will be coming back to the soap as Vanessa.

"I'm not sure but yeah, I think Michelle is coming back at some point," she added.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV1, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITVX.