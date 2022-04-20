Emmerdale star Paige Sandhu tipped for Strictly Come Dancing

Emmerdale actress Paige Sandhu has been tipped to join this year's Strictly Come Dancing.

Emmerdale star Paige Sandhu, who played notorious supervillain Meena Jutla, could be swapping village life for the ballroom as she has been tipped to join Strictly Come Dancing this year.

Paige left Emmerdale this week after her character was sentenced to life in prison for her horrific crimes.

Even though she’s left the soap, the bookies think that it won’t be long until she’ll be returning to our screens to take part in Strictly Come Dancing. Could we be adding her to the list of Strictly Come Dancing winners?

Bookmakers have the soap star to appear in the BBC dancing competition at 2/1.

Alex Apati, of Ladbrokes, reportedly told Daily Star: "It looks like Paige Sandhu's next move will take her to the dance floor with Strictly chiefs currently leading the way for her signature."

Paige played serial killer Meena Jutla from 2020-2022. (Image credit: ITV)

If she were to take part, she would be joining a line-up of previous Emmerdale contestants who have participated in the show over the years, including Claire King, Gemma Atkinson, Lisa Riley and Kelvin Fletcher.

Kelvin, who played Andy Sugden in the ITV soap, won Strictly Come Dancing in 2019 with his professional partner Oti Mabuse.

In other news, Paige recently shared an emotional goodbye message on Emmerdale’s social media channels after her dramatic exit.

“She’s finally gone down. Who knew?” she laughed at the start of the video. “I just want to say thank you all for all of your support. Thank you to everyone at Emmerdale and ITV and all my beautiful actors and the crew. You’re all amazing.

“You’ve made this experience just the best of my life, and I will treasure these moments forever. And a big thank you, especially to Rebecca Sarker, my on-screen sister, but also a sister in my heart. I love you so much. Bye, everyone!”

Emmerdale sisters Meena and Manpreet. (Image credit: ITV)

Her on-screen sister, Rebecca, also took to Instagram to say goodbye to her villainous soap sister with a picture of them hugging behind the scenes, along with the caption: “The way I'm clinging to her gorgeous head🥺... I really didn't want to let her go @paige_sandhu ❤️Thanks @kevin_mathurin_official for capturing the cuteness @emmerdale #manpreet #meena #sisters.”

