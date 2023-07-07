Emmerdale villain to make BOMBSHELL return after devastating news?

Emmerdale spoilers could be hinting at an explosive return for a past villain as the police drop a bombshell on a devastated resident.

In next week's spoilers on Friday, July 14, Mary Goskirk (Louise Jameson) is left reeling when she learns some shocking news about her con artist ex Faye (Jane Gurnett).

Thinking she'd finally found love, Mary was heartbroken when she discovered that Faye was a fraudster who only began dating her to steal her savings.

Faye scammed Mary for money to raise funds for a non-existent women's refuge, but after her devious antics were exposed, Faye attacked Mary and ran away with the money.

Now, Mary seems to have finally got her life back on track after putting the horrifying ordeal behind her.

Mary Goskirk fell in love with scammer Faye. (Image credit: ITV)

So when PC Swirling tells Mary that Faye has been arrested and charged, it's a painful reminder of the terror she was put through.

However, she's dealt a devastating blow when she learns that her ex has denied all charges against her.

Could these events be lining up an unwelcome return for Faye just months after her lies were discovered?

Mary even planned to move to Ecuador with Faye until her ruse was rumbled by Mary's friend Suzy Merton (Martelle Edinborough) who became suspicious of Faye's behaviour during a cash transfer for a fundraiser.

Mary refused to believe Suzy's claims that Faye was a scammer and even gave her some of her own money in a bid to prove Faye's innocence.

Mary was attacked when she confronted Faye who ran off with her cash. (Image credit: ITV)

In the end, Mary saw through Faye's lies and confronted her, who cruelly admitted that Suzy was right and crushed Mary's dreams of a new life together in Ecuador.

During the confrontation, Faye pushed Mary, rendering her unconscious after hitting her head. Instead of calling for help, Faye snatched the money and did a runner. So how will Mary react to the news that Faye could be making a return to Emmerdale?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV1, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITVX.