Emmerdale spoilers: Mary Goskirk gets SHOCK NEWS from the police

Mary Goskirk has finally got her life back in order following the nightmare she experienced with con artist Faye.

Thinking she'd finally found love, Mary was heartbroken when she sussed Faye was a devious scammer who'd been conning her out of her savings.

Mary thought she had found true love in Faye. (Image credit: ITV)

But Faye was only interested in one thing: Mary's money. (Image credit: ITV)

Mary was attacked when she challenged Faye who then vanished into thin air. (Image credit: ITV)

The OAP was left utterly humiliated by the experience and keen never to think about it ever again.

So when PC Swirling comes by to tell her that Faye has been arrested and charged Mary's stunned. Her blood boils when she hears that her 'ex' has denied all the charges against her.

PC Swirling has news for Mary. (Image credit: ITV)

In the Woolie, Gabby kicks off when she spots Nicky having a drink with Jai's cousin Suni and delights in tearing into him for what he did to her.

Gabby fumes when she spots her ex in the pub… (Image credit: ITV)

… will Nicky cut short his drink with Suni when Gabby publicly humiliates him? (Image credit: ITV)

