Emmerdale welcomes EastEnders LEGEND as main character is re-cast

There's a familiar face heading to Emmerdale as Lin Blakley, better known to soap fans as EastEnders favourite Pam Coker, joins the cast.

Lin will be taking on the role of Georgia Sharma, which has been re-cast after Trudie Goodwin originally played the character between 2011 and 2015.

Georgia is back in Emmerdale to ruffle feathers in the run-up to her son Jai’s wedding to Laurel — and after huge Sharma family secrets were recently revealed there couldn't be a more perfect time for her return.

Lin Blakley as Georgia Sharma. (Image credit: ITV)

Known for speaking her mind, both her ex-husband Rishi (Bhasker Pate) and the soon-to-be-married couple Laurel (Charlotte Bellamy) and Jai (Chris Bisson) are set to be instantly at the mercy of her harsh opinions.

With the wedding day looming and the rift between Rishi and Jai following the adoption bombshell showing no signs of easing, will Georgia be able to heal this fractured family?

Emmerdale Producer Kate Brook explains “'We're thrilled to have an actor of Lin's calibre step into the role of the formidable Georgia. A force to be reckoned with, she'll have a secret for the Sharmas that could potentially blow their world apart".

Lin Blakley added: “How lucky am I to play such a strong character as Georgia. So different from the roles I’ve played of late. I have enjoyed every single minute. Gorgeous cast and crew!! And the gorgeous Dales. Thank you Emmerdale.”

(Image credit: BBC1)

Soap fans will already know Lin as lovely Pam Coker who arrived in Albert Square back in 2014 and appeared on screen on and off until last year.

Pam and her husband Les ran the Walford funeral parlour, Coker and Sons, and were grandparents to the late Paul Coker, Ben Mitchell's boyfriend who was murdered in a homophobic attack in 2016.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITVX.