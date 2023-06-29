Emmerdale welcomes EastEnders LEGEND as main character is re-cast
Emmerdale has announced that a familiar face from Walford will be arriving in the village.
There's a familiar face heading to Emmerdale as Lin Blakley, better known to soap fans as EastEnders favourite Pam Coker, joins the cast.
Lin will be taking on the role of Georgia Sharma, which has been re-cast after Trudie Goodwin originally played the character between 2011 and 2015.
Georgia is back in Emmerdale to ruffle feathers in the run-up to her son Jai’s wedding to Laurel — and after huge Sharma family secrets were recently revealed there couldn't be a more perfect time for her return.
Known for speaking her mind, both her ex-husband Rishi (Bhasker Pate) and the soon-to-be-married couple Laurel (Charlotte Bellamy) and Jai (Chris Bisson) are set to be instantly at the mercy of her harsh opinions.
With the wedding day looming and the rift between Rishi and Jai following the adoption bombshell showing no signs of easing, will Georgia be able to heal this fractured family?
Emmerdale Producer Kate Brook explains “'We're thrilled to have an actor of Lin's calibre step into the role of the formidable Georgia. A force to be reckoned with, she'll have a secret for the Sharmas that could potentially blow their world apart".
Lin Blakley added: “How lucky am I to play such a strong character as Georgia. So different from the roles I’ve played of late. I have enjoyed every single minute. Gorgeous cast and crew!! And the gorgeous Dales. Thank you Emmerdale.”
Soap fans will already know Lin as lovely Pam Coker who arrived in Albert Square back in 2014 and appeared on screen on and off until last year.
Pam and her husband Les ran the Walford funeral parlour, Coker and Sons, and were grandparents to the late Paul Coker, Ben Mitchell's boyfriend who was murdered in a homophobic attack in 2016.
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITVX.
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.