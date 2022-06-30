England vs India live stream: how to watch 5th Test at Edgbaston

Here's how to get the England vs India 5th Test live stream from anywhere as the postponed match takes place between Friday, 1 July and Tuesday 5 July.

You might be confused about why England are suddenly playing a Test against India after just completing a series with New Zealand.

Well the match was rearranged from last year because the match originally scheduled in September 2021 had to be cancelled due a Covid outbreak in the India squad.

India are leading the series 2-1, so this is a chance for England to belatedly level the series.

England will be a very different proposition to the side India faced last year. As demonstrated in their 3-0 win over New Zealand, England are now adopting the same aggressive style they’ve been using in the One Day game and so far it’s working.

Ben Stokes is England’s new captain and he will be hoping England can beat an Indian side packed with amazing talent.

It will be interesting to see what plan the Indian bowlers come up with to try and get out Jonny Bairstow, who’s in the Test form of his life.

You probably need a reminder of what’s happened so far in the series. India won the 1st Test at Lord’s easily by 151 runs, England leveled the series in the 2nd Test. But India regained the lead at the 4th Test at The Oval.

Watch an England vs India free live stream

The England vs India 5th Test live stream is available through the Australian streaming service Kayo Sports. A subscription starts at $25 Australian dollars, but you can sign up for a free 14-day trial (opens in new tab).

England vs India live stream aboard with a VPN

There's an easy way to watch the England vs India live stream if you're going to be away from home, and it's called a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual frustrating digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from home.

Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favorite show on. ExpressVPN is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. And it's a great way to watch the England vs India 5th Test live stream via your usual method from anywhere in the world.

England vs India live stream in the UK

Sky Sports is showing the England vs India 5th Test. You can watch the game on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket in HD.

Another option is to buy a Sky Sports pass on their Now streaming platform.

How to watch England vs India in the US

Willow TV (opens in new tab) is the place to head in the US. A Subscription is $9.99 per month or $60 for the whole year. You can also subscribe to Willow through various services including Sling.

Where is the England Vs India 5th Test taking place?

The match is being held at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

What time does the England Vs India 5th Test begin?

The first ball is due to be bowled at 11am on Friday July 1.

Are there any more Tests between England and India this summer?

No, however the sides are playing three T20 fixtures. Plus there's three one day games as well.