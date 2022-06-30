England vs India live stream: how to watch 5th Test at Edgbaston
By David Hollingsworth published
How to live stream England vs India 5th Test. Can England continue their good form?
Here's how to get the England vs India 5th Test live stream from anywhere as the postponed match takes place between Friday, 1 July and Tuesday 5 July.
You might be confused about why England are suddenly playing a Test against India after just completing a series with New Zealand.
Well the match was rearranged from last year because the match originally scheduled in September 2021 had to be cancelled due a Covid outbreak in the India squad.
India are leading the series 2-1, so this is a chance for England to belatedly level the series.
England will be a very different proposition to the side India faced last year. As demonstrated in their 3-0 win over New Zealand, England are now adopting the same aggressive style they’ve been using in the One Day game and so far it’s working.
Ben Stokes is England’s new captain and he will be hoping England can beat an Indian side packed with amazing talent.
It will be interesting to see what plan the Indian bowlers come up with to try and get out Jonny Bairstow, who’s in the Test form of his life.
You probably need a reminder of what’s happened so far in the series. India won the 1st Test at Lord’s easily by 151 runs, England leveled the series in the 2nd Test. But India regained the lead at the 4th Test at The Oval.
Watch an England vs India free live stream
The England vs India 5th Test live stream is available through the Australian streaming service Kayo Sports. A subscription starts at $25 Australian dollars, but you can sign up for a free 14-day trial (opens in new tab).
England vs India live stream aboard with a VPN
There's an easy way to watch the England vs India live stream if you're going to be away from home, and it's called a Virtual Private Network (VPN).
A VPN lets you get around the usual frustrating digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from home.
Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favorite show on. ExpressVPN is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.
It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it.
And it's a great way to watch the England vs India 5th Test live stream via your usual method from anywhere in the world.
England vs India live stream in the UK
Sky Sports is showing the England vs India 5th Test. You can watch the game on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket in HD.
Another option is to buy a Sky Sports pass on their Now streaming platform.
How to watch England vs India in the US
Willow TV (opens in new tab) is the place to head in the US. A Subscription is $9.99 per month or $60 for the whole year. You can also subscribe to Willow through various services including Sling.
Where is the England Vs India 5th Test taking place?
The match is being held at Edgbaston in Birmingham.
What time does the England Vs India 5th Test begin?
The first ball is due to be bowled at 11am on Friday July 1.
Are there any more Tests between England and India this summer?
No, however the sides are playing three T20 fixtures. Plus there's three one day games as well.
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years on TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer on TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.