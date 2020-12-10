ESPN+ is coming to Hulu, giving the former some cross-pollination with the latter and ensuring that the flywheel Disney has created with Disney+, ESPN and Hulu continues even further into 2021.

No word on exactly when we'll see the integration, but the gist is that you'll be able to sign up for ESPN+ and watch it within your existing Hulu subscription.

ESPN+ currently has some 10.3 million subscribers. Hulu now sports more than 38.8 million subs. ESPN+ costs $5.99 a month or $49.99 a year. Hulu costs $5.99 a month for its most basic service.

ESPN+ and Hulu also are part of the epic bundle that also includes Disney+. It's available for $12.99 a month, and soon will be available without advertising on Hulu's on-demand content for $18.99 a month.

Also no word if there will be anything extra, or if it's just a matter about getting more Disney-owned content in front of other Disney-owned content.

Hulu, in addition to all sorts of exclusive content like the new A Teacher and The Handmaid's Tale, also is home to FX on Hulu, and will have even more exclusive films released in 2021.