ESPN+ is coming to Hulu
You'll be able to watch the sports-based streaming service directly inside the Hulu app.
ESPN+ is coming to Hulu, giving the former some cross-pollination with the latter and ensuring that the flywheel Disney has created with Disney+, ESPN and Hulu continues even further into 2021.
No word on exactly when we'll see the integration, but the gist is that you'll be able to sign up for ESPN+ and watch it within your existing Hulu subscription.
ESPN+ currently has some 10.3 million subscribers. Hulu now sports more than 38.8 million subs. ESPN+ costs $5.99 a month or $49.99 a year. Hulu costs $5.99 a month for its most basic service.
ESPN+ and Hulu also are part of the epic bundle that also includes Disney+. It's available for $12.99 a month, and soon will be available without advertising on Hulu's on-demand content for $18.99 a month.
Also no word if there will be anything extra, or if it's just a matter about getting more Disney-owned content in front of other Disney-owned content.
Hulu, in addition to all sorts of exclusive content like the new A Teacher and The Handmaid's Tale, also is home to FX on Hulu, and will have even more exclusive films released in 2021.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to WhatToWatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.