Eurovision makes surprising announcement after UK success on this year's show

Nearly 9 million people in the UK tuned into the Eurovision 2022 Grand Final.

The UK delivered the biggest Eurovision TV audience for the 66th Eurovision Song Contest, it has been revealed.

The European Broadcasting Union (which organizes the legendary musical competition) has finally revealed the viewing stats (opens in new tab) for Eurovision 2022, and it contained some truly impressive results.

In total, 161 million viewers tuned in to watch the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest around the world.

Surprisingly, the United Kingdom delivered the highest TV ratings out of all measured markets, with 8.9 million viewers tuning in to watch the Grand Final. According to the EBU's stats, this means more than 50% of all TV viewers in the UK watched Sam Ryder claim second place in the competition.

Not only was this a 20% increase from the ratings for 2021, but it was also the first time in 11 years that the UK has delivered higher ratings than Germany, the country which previously delivered the biggest audience.

Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra were crowned the winners of Eurovision 2022. (Image credit: Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images)

Global online engagement was equally strong. TikTok became Eurovision's Official Entertainment Partner this year, and the official account (opens in new tab) gained a total of 189 million video views on the platform in the two weeks leading up to the Grand Final.

Talking about the competition's success, Eurovision Song Contest Executive Supervisor Martin Österdahl said: "We couldn’t be happier to see the success of the Eurovision Song Contest across all our Members’ channels and on our digital platforms this year."

"Once again, we have seen the enormous popularity of the Contest among young audiences, some of whom are discovering the event for the first time. The Eurovision Song Contest truly has global appeal demonstrated by the millions watching in every territory on earth and millions more interacting on social media."

Sam Ryder's impressive performance at the competition looks set to ensure continued success for the Essex-based artist. He represented the UK with his song "SPACE MAN" at the competition, and his song has claimed the No. 2 spot in the UK Singles chart (opens in new tab), right behind superstar Harry Styles.

He's also been invited to perform at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Party at Buckingham Palace on Saturday, June 4, where he'll be sharing the stage with the likes of Queen, Duran Duran, Adam Lambert, Sir Elton John and Alicia Keys.